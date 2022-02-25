When is World Book Day 2022? 30 costumes for under £15

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s one of the most exciting days of the school year, often packed with fun activities in and out of the classroom – but when is World Book Day 2022?

This year marks 25 years of the event and is the first in two years that children are fully back in the classrooms across the nation. And the World Books Day organisers are ready, with plenty of fun World Book Day resources to download and enjoy. They’ve also made sure the traditional World Book Day money-off vouchers are available in 2022 too. Just be sure to ask their school about getting your hands on the voucher or check the World Book Day website for further details.

When is World Book Day 2022?

Every year, World Book Day falls on the same day. It’s always the first Thursday in March, so this year World Book Day is on Thursday 3rd March 2022. Though some schools and nurseries are celebrating Friday 4th March to finish the week on a fun high.

Coming up with a literary-themed costume for the kids can be a lot of fun, but it can also be quite stressful – especially if it’s left to the last minute! We have some inspiring ideas for homemade World Books day costumes, plus a round-up of the best options available to buy online below. From your favourite classic and modern books to your favourite Roald Dahl and David Walliams characters, we’ve got all levels of commitment covered.

World Book Day costumes 2022

1. Cat in the Hat Costume

Sizes available: 3 to 12 years

Everyone at school will recognise this Cat in the Hat costume, available to buy from Amazon. One of Dr Seuss’ famous characters, this set includes everything you’ll need to become the Cat. It comes with a black jumpsuit with white fur stomach panel, a 3D red fabric neck bow, large top hat and a detachable cat tail.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £14.99

2. Disney Alice In Wonderland Blue Costume

Sizes available: 8 – 10 years

This adorable dress and stripy tights combo is bold, bright and a great choice for those who love Lewis Carroll’s famous stories. Available at Amazon, it’s also a good one to go for if you need a last-minute purchase.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £12

3. Queen of Hearts – Alice in Wonderland costume

Sizes available: 4 – 12 years

Also available from Amazon, this alternative Alice and Wonderland costume is fit for a Queen. The costume set includes the red heart dress, an iconic look for the Queen of Hearts, and a 3D black felt crown to complete the look.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £14

4. Peter Pan costume

Sizes available: 3 – 6 years

James Matthew Barrie’s Peter Pan books have been made into films, television shows and stage plays for generations now. Encourage your little one to stay young and adventurous forever in this adorable costume available to buy online or in-store at Sainsbury’s.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S | £14

5. Captain Hook costume

Sizes available: Medium – Extra Large

If your child prefers the pirate life then considering dressing them up as Captain Hook in this great World Book Day costume for 2022. Included in the costume is the jacket, jabot, trousers, belt and hat.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £11

6. Little Red Riding Hood costume

Sizes available: 2 – 10 years

Let your child’s imagination run wild in this Little Red Riding Hood outfit, complete with the iconic red cape. To level up this outfit, pair with a soft wolf toy.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S |£14 |

7. Disney’s Mary Poppins costume

Sizes available: 3 – 8 years

This wonderful design will magically turn your little one into everyone’s most treasured nanny. The navy dress comes complete with her iconic carry-all handbag and Mary’s daisy hat.

VIEW AT – ARGOS | £15

8. The Tiger Who Came To Tea costume

Sizes available: S – XL years

With this striped onesie featuring a cheeky tail, transforming into the The Tiger Who Came To Tea has never been easier. The hungry lead animal from Judith Kerr’s book has been a firm favourite among youngsters since 1968.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £12.99

9. Paddington Bear Costume

Sizes available: 3 – 6 years

Dress up as everyone’s favourite bear with this World Book Day 2022 costume. Pick up a jar of marmalade whilst you’re also in the supermarket too to really complete the Paddington bear look.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £15

10. Where’s Wally costume

Sizes available: 12+ years

One for slightly older kids (or those who are a little taller for their age!), this Where’s Wally costume is the perfect outfit for your little one on World Book Day. It includes the red and white striped t-shirt, hat and round glasses – simply add jeans to finish the look.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £12.99

11. Goldilocks (and the Three Bears) costume

Sizes available: 7 – 9 years

If you’re swinging by B&M this week, check out this World Book Day costume for 2022. It’s perfect for the little golden locks in your life and the little bear handbag is the ideal accessory.

VIEW AT B&M | £7.99

12. Elmer The Elephant Multicoloured costume

Sizes available: 3 – 6 years

If your child wants a costume unlike anyone else’s, they can’t go wrong with this Elmer The Elephant costume. It features an all-in-one multicoloured suit in squares with a matching Elmer Elephant hat. An easy go-to to pick up the next time you’re in the aisles or doing a shop online.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S | £15

13. Three Little Pigs costume

Sizes available: S – XL

Who isn’t familiar with the tale of the Three Little Pigs and the Wolf? Have your child dress-up as one of the pigs and get two of their friends to join in the fun too.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £14.99

14. Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz costume

Sizes available: 7-9 years

Have your child take inspiration from the Yellow Brick Road with one of the best World Book Day costumes for 2022. This gorgeous Dorothy dress will look great on any young’en – just don’t forget to add some ruby red slippers!

VIEW AT B&M | £7.99

15. Gingerbread Man costume

Sizes available: 4 – 12 years

The Gingerbread Man is a classic kids’ tale that children can bring to life for World Book Day 2022. This costume, available to order from Amazon for all those between the ages of 3 and 12 years, is an all-in-one suit and doesn’t require any additional accessories to complete the look. But if you wanted to take it one step further, you could add a fluffy fox toy – to really capture the tale.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £13

16. Very Hungry Caterpillar Costume

Sizes available: Small – Extra Large

Perfect for those of all ages who love the classic Hungry Caterpillar stories! Just pair this cute mask and cape combo with a green outfit underneath and some face paint for the complete look.

VIEW AT – ETSY | £15

17. Peppa Pig costume

Sizes available: 2 – 3 years

There’s no mistaking who your child has come dressed to World Book Day 2022 as in this Peppa Pig costume from Asda. With cute Peppa Pig character graphics on the front, a headband, ear attachments and glitter-effect crown right on top, it’s the ideal costume for fans of the Peppa Pig books – and television show.

VIEW AT – ASDA | £14

18. Harry Potter costume

Sizes available: 3-12 years

When it comes to World Book Day 2022, much like any other year, we don’t doubt that Harry Potter will be a popular option. But it’s a winning costume for a reason! Make World Book Day much more magical with this cute Harry Potter costume. Don’t forget to add the famous lightning bolt scar to their foreheads though.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £13

19. Hermione Granger costume

Sizes available: 5 – 12 years

Have your kids get Hogwarts ready with this Hermione Granger costume from Sainsbury’s. Complete with the wig and wand, we think this World Book Day costume for 2022 is great value too.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S | £15

20. Mermaid costume

Sizes available: 3 – 8 years

This is a costume where your child could be multiple characters – and you’re bound to use it again and again. Whether they’re a fan of Julian Is A Mermaid or the classic Disney Little Mermaid tale, they’ll love the bright and bold, rainbow sequins on this fish tale.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S | £9

21. Horrid Henry costume

Sizes available: 5 – 12 years

Eureka! This Horrid Henry costume is perfect for the young prankster in your life.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S | £15

22. Iron Man costume

Sizes available: 4 – 9 years

There’s no denying it, Marvel Comics are real page-turners and your little superhero will look undeniably cool as they protect the world while dressed up as Marvel Comics icon Iron Man.

VIEW AT MATALAN | £15

Roald Dahl book character costumes

23. Matilda costume

Sizes available: 6 – 12+ years

If you child loves to read, why not send them to school as the original bookworm herself? Honour Roald Dahl’s beloved female heroine this World Book Day with a simple yet recognisable Matilda costume. Magical powers are (unfortunately) not included.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £11.70

24. The Big Friendly Giant (BFG) costume

Sizes available: 4 – 12 years

Turn your little one into this huge character from a Roald Dahl classic one of these World Book Day costumes from Amazon. It’s an easy to costume to pick up from Amazon and we love the giant ears with the easy-to-wear hairband for kids – genius!

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £15

25. Fantastic Mr. Fox costume

Sizes available: 3 – 10 years

This all-in-one Fantastic Mr Fox costume is a dead ringer for the character illustrated by Quentin Blake in the popular children’s book. Perfect for mischievous characters of your own.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S | £15

26. Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume

Sizes available: 4 – 12 years

Your child will love carrying around the coveted golden ticket this World Book Day in this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume. The set comes with the ticket, trousers and yellow shirt but sadly no chocolate.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £12

27. Oompa Loompa – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory costume

Sizes available: S – XL

What child doesn’t love the oompa loompas employed by a certain Willy Wonka at his Chocolate Factory? This outfit will make for a great photo opportunity on World Book Day too. Just add some orange face paint and a green wig to complete the look.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £12.99

David Walliams’ book character costumes

28. Awful Auntie costume

Sizes available: 4-12+ years

Children will have so much fun coming up with cunning plots to steal Saxby Hall from its rightful heir Stella when dressed up as Aunt Alberta, a baddie dreamed up by David Williams for his Awful Auntie paperback.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £13

29. Gangsta Granny costume

Sizes available: 4 – 12+ years

Taken from the children’s fiction book Gangsta Granny by British comedian David Walliams, this cute fancy dress costume puts your little one at the centre of the story about the grandma who just happens to be a former international jewel thief…

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £13

30. Mr Stink costume

Sizes available: 4 – 12+ years

Another favourite character from British comedian David Walliams and his brilliant children’s books. This costume is perfect for fans of Mr Stink – the sweet but somewhat smelly friend of schoolgirl Chloe.

VIEW AT – AMAZON | £15

If you’re still struggling for ideas then why not have a peek at the list of 50 books every child should read before they’re 16? It was drawn up by Sainsbury’s in honour of World Book Day itself and includes all the classics. If you spot a book your child loves then that is often a great way to come up with costume ideas.

