Personalised books for kids that they will treasure

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These personalised books for children are sure to take pride of place on your little one’s bookshelf.

Searching for a birthday or christening gift with a difference? Or looking for an extra special keepsake for grandkids? Then look no further than our round-up of best personalised books for kids.

From diverse fairy tale books to tales that see them team up with favourite characters like Paddington and Peppa – these are stories to inspire kid’s reading, boasting a few magical kids book quotes too.

16 of the best personalised books for children:

1. Personalised Paddington Bear Story Book

Age suitability: 0-5 years | Price: £34.95

Paddington fans – well, that’s all of us – will adore this Personalised Paddington Bear Story Book. The iconic, marmalade-loving bear is the star of two charming tales: Paddington and Paddington in the garden. Featuring original, heartwarming stories by Michael Bond, it’s perfect to read to little ones, or to help early readers with word recognition.

The book features the child’s name on the cover, on the top of each page, and at the front of the book, where it’s combined with a message from the sender. As one 5-star reviewer commented: “Lovely book, bought as a christening gift, came in a nice presentation box”. Indeed the beautiful foil-embossed gift box sure helps make it an adorable gift to treasure for years to come.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £34.95

2. Mr Men: ‘You’ and the Silly Birthday

Age suitability: 2-5 years | Price: £34.95

Who could resist a starring role in their own Mr Men Silly Birthday book? Aimed at 2-5 year olds, Mr Men: ‘You’ and the Silly Birthday is personalised fun. Select your child’s name and appearance (hair colour, skin tone and clothing colour). Then add a friend’s name (or pet or favourite toy) to accompany them on their adventure. Enter these details to see a sample cover and spread before you order. Featuring favourites such as Mr Tickle, Little Miss Birthday and Mr Happy, it makes a super-special gift and comes in two sizes.

VIEW AT FARSHORE | £14.99

3. Peekaboo I Love You! personalised book

Age suitability: 0-3 years | Price: £19.99

This personalised playful peekaboo book is perfect for your tiny hide and seek partner. Watch their faces light up as they spot themselves in the charming illustrations. One 5-star reviewer said: “Our daughter loves playing peekaboo, and Wonderbly books are her favourite because she’s in the pictures.”

VIEW AT WONDERBLY | £19.99

4. 10 Little Yous

Age suitability: 0-3 years | Price: £24.99

Introduce and reinforce counting with children in this top educational toy for kids. 10 Little Yous features a little ‘you’ in various scenarios, such as playing with dinosaurs to digging for treasure. Help them spot and count each version of themselves in the picture, and read the simple rhyme that takes them on a journey from 1 to 10. One mum gave this a 5-star rating, noting it as a “lovely learning resource & keepsake for kids”.

VIEW AT WONDERBLY | £24.99

5. From A for Aliya to Z for Zachary, ABC for You

Age suitability: 2-4 years | Price: £24.99

From A for Aliya to Z for Zachary, ABC for You is a fun way to start your child learning letters. It’s full of positive messages and lively illustrations, such as the delightful piano-playing octopus. Choose your child’s name and character from six avatars. Then watch their eyes light up as they appear on every page. It’s sure to make learning more meaningful, with one happy customer claiming: “The personalisation made it much easier to get my little one interested in learning their letters!”

VIEW AT WONDERBLY | £24.99

6. Peppa Pig: Big Adventure Personalised Book

Age suitability: 2-5 years | Price: £19.99

Learning is much more fun when one of your favourite characters lends a helping hand. Peppa Pig: Big Adventure Personalised Book is a 34-page story in which Peppa and little bro George go on a scavenger hunt. Each spread features a letter in the child’s name as a clue in the hunt, so this is a great way to help early learners spell their own name. As the piggy duo solve the hunt, the child’s character – personalised by hair type, eye colour, etc) and name appears in the book. Their name is also on the cover, plus there’s the option to upgrade to hardback. “Brought for my 3 year old niece and she loved it,” wrote one satisfied customer.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £19.99

7. Personalised Nursery Rhymes Book

Age suitability: 0-3 years | Price: £24.99

What kid hasn’t wanted to star in a classic fairytale? This book allows you to add your child’s name and look-a-like character into the tale, appearing almost 100 times throughout the pages. Expect all the usual favourites like Humpty Dumpty and the three little pigs all beautifully illustrated in this 4.9 star rated hardbound book. “My daughter loved finding her name in the rhymes,” reads one site review.

VIEW AT WONDERBLY | £24.99

8. Where are you …?

Age suitability: 3-8 years | Price: £24.99

Kids adore search-and-find books, and Where are you …. ? is no exception. Choose one of six characters that most resembles your child – then see them cast as an explorer, vet, cook and more. Your child will be hidden on every page within six different universes. The colourful illustrations are wonderfully intricate, with plenty of humorous details. Great for developing concentration and eye-tracking skills, one Amazon reviwer “highly recommend” this book, adding: “Excellent quality and looks lovely, delivery was quick and earlier than expected.”

VIEW AT AMAZON | £24.99

9. Paw Patrol: Adventures with Daddy/Mummy

Age suitability: 3-5 years | Price: £17.49

Put your child and their dad at the centre of an adventure alongside a plucky band of search-and-rescue dogs. Paw Patrol: Adventures with Daddy is a 24-page story features an avatar of the child and his pop that you can customise by hairstyle, eye colour, skin tone and clothing colours. It’s sure to shake up storytime, with one satisfied reviewer writing: “An absolutely beautiful gift for my paw patrol obsessed little one. Her and her Dad loved it and have read it several times together.”

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £17.49

10. The Talking Tractor Personalised Story Book

Age suitability: 3-5 years | Price: £7.99

This personalised talking tractor tale is one of the best books for toddlers . The story follows your son or daughter as a red tractor that goes around the farm talking to all the farm animals and other sweet truck friends. With a 4.8 out of 5 trustpilot rating, you can expect quality and good service with this special product.

VIEW AT DINKLEBOO | £7.99

11. Personalised Family Story Book

Age suitability: 0-99 years | Price: £37.00

Transform the whole family into stunning illustrated book characters and read along together in this fabulous keepsake book. You and your brood are reimagined in different situations on each page – be that back in the stone age, as animals under the sea or some brightly coloured condiments. Make the characters as life-like as possible by choosing hairstyles, eyes, outfits and more on the website and watch your story come to life. One pleased customer said: “I ordered the book for my husband for Father’s Day! It was the best gift idea for Father’s Day, my son wants to read this book every night now.”

VIEW AT HOORAY HEROES | £37.00

12. A Tale of Two

Age suitability: 4-7 years | Price: £21.99

Got an inseparable pair? Then A Tale of Two will delight both. You can personalise each child’s appearance, including clothes and glasses, in this 36-page game of hide and seek. The adventure begins in a library, where there’s a world of books. As they travel from tale to tale, they’ll enjoy meeting storybook favourites, such as dinosaurs and unicorns. And familiar characters like Mowgli and Heidi will join in the fun too. Reviewers were full of praise for this particular book, with one commenting: “Brilliant concept! The book was well received. It is such a novel idea, educational and beautifully illustrated.”

VIEW AT LIBRIO | £21.99

13. Remarkable Rebels book

Age suitability: 6-10 years | Price: £24.99

After a book to inspire the next generation? Well look no further than this fabulous personalised ‘remarkable rebels’ book that adds your youngster right into the pages of the story. Featuring influential figures like Martin Luther King, Florence Nightingale and Malala Yousafzai – the hardest part you’ll find is choosing which three to take your kid on their storybook adventure. One reviewer was very satisfied with the purchase of this book, stating: “All kids need this book! Our children will be the ones that continue the fight for change.”

VIEW AT WONDERBLY | £24.99

14. The Book About You

Age suitability: 8+ years | Price: £32.95

A quality keepsake, The Book About You is something to mark a special occasion, such as going to big school or graduating. The cover is simple and stylish with metallic personalisation. Inside, you’ll find 60 pages about the year and decade you were born. It includes details like the most popular film, greatest invention, newspaper headlines and fun, quirky facts. All beautifully designed, it’s a gift to treasure.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £32.95

15. My Golden Ticket

Age suitability: 5-12 years | Price: £24.99

My Golden Ticket puts your child centre stage in Willy Wonka’s famous factory. It’s recommended for ages 5-12, but fans of any age will love this immersive adventure that’s packed with brilliant Roald Dahl quotes. They’ll be taken through a mouthwatering landscape with an oompa-loompa guide. And they’ll be thrilled to see sweets emblazoned with their name on too. The website also allows buyers to preview every page, showing the personalisation. Plus, the book’s 38 pages are packed with inventive illustrations and typography that will entice even reluctant readers. Funny and fantastical, it reflects the tone and humour of the Roald Dahl original, as one customer agrees: “I always loved Charlie and the chocolate factory as a kid and I think this book and its personalisation is brilliant!”

VIEW AT WONDERBLY | £24.99

16. The Power Within

Age suitability: 6+years | Price: £21.99

What kid hasn’t dreamed about being a superhero? This personalised beauty allows you to choose a child’s strength, and transform it into a superpower, promising an epic, personalised adventure where they get to be the hero (and save an entire city!). You’ll be hard pressed to find a review that doesn’t boast 5 stars for this one. With one happy parent claiming it’s a “great book for slightly older kids, whilst bringing validity to their trait, no matter how un-superherolike they may feel!”

VIEW AT WONDERBLY | £21.99