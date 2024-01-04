You’ve been playing Monopoly wrong – board game expert reveals 10 commonly made-up rules (and #7 could be the difference between winning or going bankrupt)

Monopoly is one of the world's favourite board games. However, it often descends into arguments and tantrums when players disagree over the correct way to play the timeless classic.

It might be one of the best Christmas board games you've played with the family and it's not surprising that Monopoly Sore Losers was once named one of the best kids' board games for eight-year-olds. But if you cannot bear to lose at anything then you'll want to make sure you are clued up when it comes to busting these made-up Monopoly rules that your opponents might try to use.

Monopoly is a game that has been going on for years - ever since the first board game was made back in 1935 - it's loved by all generations. But as the winner-take-all board game has evolved, it's available in 37 languages and has more than 200 licensed and localized editions for 103 countries across the world, according to the Library of Congress research guide.

There's a Cheaters Monopoly for those who can't play fair, Frozen Monopoly for kids who are fans of Disney, and Fortnight Monopoly might go down well with teenagers. Did you know that by 2010 there had been more than 250 million sets of the game sold since its invention, with it being played by over half a billion people, making it possibly the most popular board game in the world?

Amber Crook, editorial chief and board games expert at GameRules.com, has debunked ten commonly made-up Monopoly rules, to help resolve any potential quarrels ahead of a family board game showdown. But how many come as a surprise to you?

