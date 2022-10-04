12 best Christmas board games 2022: Monopoly, Disney and more

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Christmas Day brings the whole family together, so why not make the most of it and have some fun with one or two of these best Christmas board games.

After the kids have unwrapped the last of their top Christmas toys (opens in new tab) and everyone's full of turkey and Christmas pudding, you might like to go for a wintery walk or light the fire and watch some Christmas TV. But one thing every family has on their list of festive traditions is Christmas games (opens in new tab).

We've done some digging and put together this round up of the best Christmas board games for 2022. So whether you're after kids board games (opens in new tab) or something that everyone in the family can enjoy, you're sure to find get the competitive juices flowing with these top picks.

15 best Christmas board games 2022

(opens in new tab) 1. Christmas Monopoly - View at Amazon (opens in new tab), The Range (opens in new tab), The Works (opens in new tab) RRP: £28.98 | Age range: 9+ | Players: 2-6 First up is an all-time favourite with a festive twist. Players make their way around the board as Christmas-themed tokens - including Rudolph, a snowman and Santa himself. Instead of the familiar Monopoly landmarks, there's a Christmas party, Christmas shopping and a chimney to pass by, while houses and hotels have been swapped out for grottos and workshops. It's not all smooth sailing though - you can still go to jail or bankrupt, just like in the original.

View Christmas Monopoly Board Game - Amazon (opens in new tab) , The Range (opens in new tab) , The Works (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Articulate! Christmas - View at Argos (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), The Works (opens in new tab) RRP: £13.00 | Age range: 12+ | Players: 2 or more Another classic with a Christmas makeover, this version of the much-loved Articulate is full of classic Christmas food, films, songs and traditions for players to describe. There's also a new Christmassy way to play where you race to complete a Christmas jigsaw. It takes just 20 minutes and will get the whole family into the Christmas spirit faster than Santa gets down the chimney.

View Christmas Articulate Board Game - Argos (opens in new tab) , Amazon (opens in new tab) , The Works (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. The Best of Christmas Game - View at The Works (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), The Hut (opens in new tab) RRP: £12.99 | Age range: 12+ | Players: 2 or more Find out who's the biggest Christmas geek in the family with this trivia game. When players answer the LOGO-style questions correctly, they can hang their decorations onto a model tree until they reach the top and put up the gold star. But beware - if you get the question wrong another team or player can try to answer it instead.

View The Best of Christmas Logo Game - The Works (opens in new tab) , Amazon (opens in new tab) , The Hut (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. Christmas Eve the Board Game - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: £34.99 | Age range: 7+ | Players: 2-6 Santa's sleigh has crashed - it's time to race to find the lost presents and save Christmas! Play together or in teams with this game that combines dice rolling with Christmas challenges, a musical sound track (via Spotify or YouTube), card playing and team work (or sabotage!) to bring players together in a magical Christmas experience.

View Christmas Eve The Board Game - Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. The Very Merry Christmas Game - View at Amazon (opens in new tab), OnBuy (opens in new tab) RRP: £19.69 | Age range: 8+ | Players: 2-4 Compete to grab the most lavish presents for your stocking, but there's a twist - you'll need to use your memory or you won't know what the presents you've received are like until you open them at the end of the game. You'll have to sing favourite festive songs to avoid losing presents - and watch out for the sprout cards!

View The Very Merry Christmas Game - Amazon (opens in new tab) , OnBuy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 6. Classic Cluedo - View at Argos (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), WHSmith (opens in new tab) RRP: £25.00 | Age range: 8+ | Players: 2 or more It may not be festive themed but this is a board game that always comes out of the cupboard around Christmas time. A favourite for many families, the classic whodunnit will get hearts racing as players eliminate the suspects and guess who committed the murder in the mansion.

View Cluedo Classic Board Game - Amazon (opens in new tab) , Amazon (opens in new tab) , WHSmith (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 7. The Gin Game - View at John Lewis (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Waterstones (opens in new tab) RRP: £19.99 | Age Range: 18+ | Players: 4+ Another game that's not specifically festive themed - but don't we all love a tipple at Christmas? It's the ultimate board game for any gin lover, and a game of chance and twists that will test your gin knowledge as you work your way around the board by answering History cards, Mixology cards, and Gin-ius cards. Not a gin fan? Try The Whisky Game (opens in new tab) or The Wine Game (opens in new tab) instead.

View Talking Tables The Gin Game - John Lewis (opens in new tab) , Amazon (opens in new tab) , Waterstones (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 8. Elf Monopoly - View at Amazon (opens in new tab), The Works (opens in new tab), Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: £29.99 | Age range: 8+ | Players: 2-6 We may already have included a version of Monopoly on this list, but how could we not mention this Elf-themed game - based on one of the best Christmas movies of all time. This one sees players choose a themed token - choose from maple syrup, a jack-in-the-box and more - and tour iconic moments from the film. You can invest in apartment buildings and skyscrapers, and don’t forget the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup.

View Elf Monopoly Board Game - Amazon (opens in new tab) , The Works (opens in new tab) , Argos (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 9. Merry Grinchmas! - View at T J Hughes (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Very (opens in new tab) RRP: £7.00 | Age range: 5+ | Players: 2-6 Another game that shares a title with a classic Christmas film, Merry Grinchmas will see players work together to collect presents and make the Whos’ holiday dreams come true - before the Grinch steals them away. Collect more points than the Grinch by the time the Whos start singing to win, as you move around this beautifully illustrated board.

View Dr Seuss Merry Grinchmas! Game - T J Hughes (opens in new tab) , Amazon (opens in new tab) , Very (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 10. The Shakespeare Game - View at John Lewis (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Waterstones (opens in new tab) RRP: £25.00 | Age range: 8+ | Players: 2-5 Another game that's not exactly Christmas themed, but it is new for 2022 and will certainly bring the family together for the festive season. With bespoke illustrations, this game can be brought out at any time of the year for a journey to Elizabethan England. Players will need to collect characters and race round London's theatres, putting on as many plays as they can before other playwrights steal your ideas, burn down your theatres or spread the plague!

View The Shakespeare Board Game - John Lewis (opens in new tab) , Amazon (opens in new tab) , Waterstones (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 11. Disney Villainous - View at John Lewis (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Argos (opens in new tab) RRP: £24.49 | Age range: 10+ | Players: 2-6 We all have our favourite Disney Princes and Princesses - but what about the villains? In Villainous, each player controls one of Disney’s most famous villains - including Captain Hook, Maleficent and Jafar - as they each try and achieve goals within their own kingdom. Not all goals are the same for each character, but players can thwart their competition by adding heroes and artefacts to other realms.