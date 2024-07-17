Last chance to shop the best Prime Day deals for university students, chosen by a fresher's mum

If you're a parent of a young person heading off to university, I salute you. I know only too well the combined tears and joy of this particular parenting milestone. It's undoubtedly one of the most exciting moments in a parent's life but it's also incredibly daunting.

And when it comes to working out what your young person needs to take with the to uni and how much you need to buy, I reckon it's every bit as confusing as working out what you do and don't need when you're expecting a baby.

Fortunately, there are a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day which is a fantastic opportunity to snag some essential items at unbeatable prices. Here, based on my own experience of packing my firstborn off to uni for the first time last year, are the Prime Day deals every parent of a newbie student should consider snapping up.

Note that this year's Amazon Prime Day event is a 48-hour sale but the deals will end just before midnight tonight, Wednesday July 17th.

The best Prime Day deals for University students

HP DeskJet 2820e All in One Printer £59.99 | £32.50 Save 46% It's true, most universities will have a library students can use to print off essays, dissertations and PowerPoint presentations. But it'll cost to print per page. For ease and money-saving, this wireless printer means they can print, scan, and copy up to 7.5 black and white pages per minute, and 5.5 colour pages in the same amount of time.

Sharpie S-Gel | Gel Pens | Medium Point (0.7mm) | Blue Ink | 12 Count £28.80 | £8.39 Save 71% Pens, pens and more pens — no uni student can have enough. This bumper pack of 12 blue-ink pens should keep learners going from this term to the next. Also available in red ink, if you're quick, you can pick up these rubber-gripped must-haves for £20 less than before.

STAEDTLER 334 SB10 Triplus Fineliner Superfine Pen, 0.3mm Line Width £13.59 | £3.56 Save 74% Who said notes couldn't look nice? Help inject some colour and keep their work looking bright and beautiful with these bargain-priced fine liners. Coming in a pack of 10, there are all the colours of the rainbow to choose from and better yet, they're water-based so should wash off of hands and textiles, easily.

Moleskine Classic Ruled Paper Notebook, Hard Cover £21.99 | £9.59 Save 56% Add a little bit of luxury to their stationery for less with this 240-page Moleskine notebook, available in a variety of colours. Racking up just under five stars from more than 20,000 reviews, this cult brand's pad comes with an elastic closure and bookmark so they'll never lose their place.

STAEDTLER Stick 430 M-3CP5 Ballpoint Pen Medium - Blue £22.50| £9.22 Save 25% Ballpoint pens more their thing? Coming in a bumper pack of 50, these blue-ink options will see them through the year no questions asked. Pop a pack on their desk and they'll be in an easy-to-reach position throughout the term.

Tonmom Laptop Stand for Desk £9.99 | £7.78 Save 22% This adjustable laptop stand will give their posture a boost, reduce back pain and limit eye strain no matter whether they're working from their halls or buckling down in lectures. Weighing less than a kilogram, this ergonomic addition folds as quickly as it opens so can be carried to and from class with ease.

COSORI Air Fryer 5.5L, Energy and Time Saver with 13-in-1 Presets £109.99 | £49.99 Save 55% Wondering: can you bring an air fryer to university? Well, as long as the gadget conforms to the appropriate British Standard — which this COSORI options does — you're safe to do so. Coming with 13 cooking functions, a 5.5L capacity and a complimentary cookbook filled with 100 recipes, this time-saving air fryer is the pick of the bunch.



SANODESK QS1+140 Electric Standing Desk £149.99 | £99.99 Save 33% Now this is by no means necessary for any first-year uni student, but a standing desk does bring with it a wealth of benefits — ranging from improved concentration and focus to better blood circulation and oxygen flow to the brain. So if a standing desk is on their lust list, this under £100 option comes with a 33% saving,



Command Picture & Frame Hanging Strips Value Pack, Large, White - 12 Pairs £11.95 | £7.55 Save 37% Pictures can help make their halls a home. But instead of banging nails into walls (and having to refill them when it's time to leave) allow us to put forward a case for Command strips. Coming in a pack of twelve, four sets of these easy-to-peel-on-and-off strips can hold one 7.2 kg frame, measuring up to 60 cm by 90 cm, without damaging the paintwork beneath.

RIENOK Bluetooth Speaker Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker £32.99 | £23.99 Save 27% What does every student need (read: want)? A wireless Bluetooth speaker to enable them to play all their favourite tunes, of course. With a built-in rechargeable battery, this portable piece of tech will provide them with more than 20 hours per charge, while the RGB light changes color with each beat — and all for under £24!

Silentnight Waterproof Mattress Protector £14 | £11.40 Save 19% A mattress protector may not be the most exciting purchase, but it's a necessary one at that. This Silentnight option is waterproof, super soft and machine washable. Coming with a fitted skirt, it's also easy to pop on and off. At just over £10, it's a price worth paying while it lasts!

HP Stream 14" Laptop , Intel N4120 Processor £249.99 | £149.99 Save 40% Racking up 4.3 stars out of 5 from more than 1,000 reviews, this thin 4GB 14" laptop is reliable and sturdy. So ideal for taking from their halls to class and back again. If you decide to take the plunge, they'll get 12 months free of Microsoft 365 with full access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook.