We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a dupe of Domino's garlic and herb dip for just 49p and shoppers are saying they can't tell the difference.

Aldi is selling its own version of Domino’s pizza garlic and herb dip and shoppers think it ‘tastes exactly the same’.

For some, a slice of pizza just isn’t the same without dunking it into your favourite sauce and die hard Domino’s fans agree.

But Aldi has tempted some away from their usual take out with its brand new Carlos Takeaway Garlic and Herb Dip, costing just 49p for a 100g pot.

The dip is a dead ringer, in terms of taste, to Domino’s famous garlic and herb sauce and is a perfect addition to garlic bread, oven pizza or just about any other dip-able food. Fake-away anyone?

Thrilled customers have been keen to share their excitement about the deliciously creamy dip, which is available in Aldi stores now, with other pizza lovers on Facebook.

One post on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK received over 1,000 comments. The author of the post said, ‘I personally thought it tasted exactly the same as Domino’s’, while another Facebooker commented, ‘Best dip I’ve had in ages!! I need to get more.’

So can you taste the difference? The only way to see is to stock up on the scrumptious sauce next time you stop by – and why not save a garlic dip form your Domino’s and do your own blindfolded taste test to really see if you can taste the difference?

And if you’re looking to pick up a dip as part of your next big shop then a perfect accompaniment would be Aldi’s Carlos Stuffed Crust Pizza costing just £1.49 or the XXL Garlic Pizza Bread costing just £2.49.

Video of the Week

How about making some tasty takeaway style chips at home, you can also pick up an air fryer at Aldi or Lidl for under £30? And if you team it up with Meghan Markle’s favourite wine, which is also on sale in the low-cost supermarket you’ve got yourself a bargain takeaway.

With so much to choose from shoppers can create a mouth-watering fakeaway for a night-in this winter.