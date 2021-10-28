We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a prosecco advent calendar for 2021 so you can add a touch of fizz to every day in December.

Although, we can’t say no to a chocolate advent calendar on a December morning, the best non-chocolate advent calendars on the market are almost impossible to resist this time of year.

Now you can enjoy a fizzy tipple a day, thanks to Aldi’s new prosecco advent calendar, which is great for keeping you stocked up on bubbles in the lead up to the big day.

The iconic bargain supermarket has re-launched its beloved alcohol advent calendars, providing a wine advent calendar, a gin advent calendar, a beer advent calendar and, of course, a prosecco advent calendar.

Behind 24 cardboard doors you’ll find mini bottles of four of Aldi’s best-selling fizz, costing you £59.99 for the entire Christmas countdown.

Available to buy from November 1st, the calendar will be up for grabs in Aldi stores and online. If you fall in love with one of the miniature bottles inside, keep in mind that you can always get a bigger version at any Aldi store!

Aldi Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar | £59.99

Aldi’s fizz advent calendar has been reintroduced for 2021 in a gorgeous new design. Each of the 24 doors conceals a collection of tiny bottles of the budget retailer’s most popular sparkling wines. View Deal

What’s inside the Aldi prosecco advent calendar?

Aldi’s sparkling wine advent calendar is packed with mini bottles of a selection of four of Aldi’s best fizzes, providing a unique, bubbly experience in every bottle.

Sparkling Pinot Grigio Extra Dry: This sparkling wine, based on the classic Italian grape of Pinot Grigio, has unique elderflower note, giving it a fresh, fruity touch.

Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry: A light-bodied wine with hints of strawberries and white peach, making it a great refresher for any night.

Moscato Sparkling: This ‘crowd-pleaser’ pairs perfectly with any dinner thanks to its amazing aroma and rich fruit-filled taste and flavourings.

Extra Dry Pinot Grigio Sparkling: This wine is built on the Pinot Grigio grape variety vinified as a rosé and offers a balance of juicy pears with red fruits and traces of vanilla.

Not only are Aldi’s iconic bubbly calendars extra fabulous this year, there’s a calendar for the gin lover in your life, too.

Aldi’s premium botanical gin collection will be available in an advent calendar style starting November 8th. Each door of the stunning cracker design hides 24 miniature bottles of Haysmith’s gin’s six most popular flavours.

Don’t panic, beer fans: Aldi is also releasing a 24 Beers of Christmas advent calendar, which will be available exclusively online for £44.99.