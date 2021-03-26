We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi have brought their bargain BBQ pizza oven back ready for summer 2021 and you’ll have to keep an eye out if you want to pick one up for yourself.

The government’s roadmap out of lockdown will soon see us being able to reunite with our friends and family in the not too distant future. There are still currently restrictions in place on how many people can meet outside and in. Despite this, for many people the recent announcement has provided a light at the end of the tunnel.

And with summer fast approaching, the idea of spending time outside in the garden, enjoying a refreshing drink or a pizza couldn’t be more appealing.

Now Aldi have brought back a stand-out product to help you fulfil this dream and more stock is coming soon!

Gardenline BBQ Pizza Oven

Priced at £39.99, fans of the budget supermarket might recognise their ingenious BBQ pizza oven. It was reportedly originally released back in 2018. The useful device sits on top of your grill and the inner stone then warms up, making it ready to cook a delicious pizza of your choice on it.

Not only is the Aldi BBQ pizza oven portable, with two carry handles, but it can be used on both gas and charcoal BBQs. According to Aldi’s website, this device even cooks pizzas of up to 12 inches wide easily and effectively.

And there’s no need to worry about cleaning up afterwards as the stainless steel interior is easy to wipe clean after you’ve enjoyed your scrumptious pizza.

With multiple five-star reviews on their website already, it seems that Aldi customers have already been enjoying their pizza ovens to the full before summer arrives.

‘Perfect for 12″ pizzas, pasties and bbq snacks! Definitely worth the purchase and can’t wait for the summer to use it on the new BBQ’ one Aldi customer wrote.

Whilst another revealed they’d bought it last year and they can’t wait to showcase it to friends and family when restrictions allow: ‘Amazing product. Purchased it last summer and it’s an excellent choice for summer BBQ needs! Looking forward to re-using it again and inviting over friends post lockdown to enjoy some amazing BBQ pizza!’

Though it seems so many customers are keen to try Aldi’s BBQ pizza oven for themselves that you’ll have to keep a careful eye on the website to bag yourself this bargain product.

Video of the Week

It may currently be out of stock, but never fear, as the retailer promises it will be ‘Back in Stock Soon’ and you can even enter your email to be notified when more stock arrives.

So remember to check back regularly and you might be the first in line to add this handy device to your basket.

Will you be trying the Aldi BBQ pizza oven out?