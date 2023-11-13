The Christmas dinner food item that's loved the most is revealed, and surprisingly it’s not turkey

The most popular Christmas dinner food item has been revealed and it's not what you'd expect and can be tricky to perfect.

As families turn their attention to stocking up on Christmas foods and browsing recipes including Mary Berry's Christmas pudding, Gordon Ramsay's Brussel sprouts, and Gordon Ramsay's roast turkey, you might be wondering when does Tesco release its Christmas delivery slots?

Planning ahead of the big shop is essential as recent research revealed that over Christmas people in the UK alone will eat 264 million pieces of turkey, 162 million servings of Christmas pudding, and 250 million brussel sprouts.

But the debate over what the most popular item of food on the Christmas dinner table is one that comes around each year and Richard Price, owner of online supermarket Britsuperstore analysed more than one million search results to find the nation's favourite Christmas dinner item.

And you'll be surprised with the results...

Most popular Christmas dinner food item

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard said, "The study found that the nation's favourite item is, in fact, Yorkshire puddings with 183,000 closely followed by chicken with 65,000 searches."

Yorkshire puddings are often eaten with any roast dinner, and they can even be easily turned into a sweet dessert, simply by adding fruit or jam.

Despite Yorkshire puddings coming on top, they can be the trickiest dinner item to perfect, from making sure they rise, getting the oil bubbling, and pulling them out of the oven at just the right time. As a result, many people have Googled how to make Yorkshire puddings so that they can make sure theirs turn out the best along with what time to serve Christmas dinner.

They can even be cooked in an air fryer after this nan's brilliant Yorkshire Pudding air fryer hack went viral on TikTok.

The Hairy Bikers Yorkshire pudding recipe looks delicious and James Martin's Yorkshire Pudding recipe has been passed down from his Granny.

And it wouldn't be a Christmas dinner without doing a breakdown of the 10 most searched foods for dessert. Again the one that's bagged the top spot might surprise you - as the Christmas traditional pud is lagging at seventh place.