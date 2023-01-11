Asda's pizza deal for 40p is the money-saving hack we need this January

Asda fans have hailed the supermarket's 40p pizza deal, with some even claiming it beats the more expensive takeaway options on the market.

With the cost-of-living crisis far from over, savvy spenders across the UK have spotted a genius way to enjoy takeaway pizza - without breaking the bank.

Asda took to TikTok last week to promote its amazing pizza deal, which offers customers a far cheaper alternative to the likes of Pizza Hut, Domino's and Papa John's. For just £3.50, the UK supermarket will provide a custom pizza-making service - allowing folks to choose from a wide range of delicious toppings for their doughy base.

For another 40p, Asda will also cook the dish to be ready for consumption in just two minutes.

There's also the option to go 'half and half', which involves splitting the pizza's toppings down the middle. (Perfect if you're sharing with a friend!)

Asda's deal has been welcomed by pizza lovers everywhere, with many praising it as a great way to enjoy the delicious Italian treat at a lower cost.

"Asda pizzas are genuinely really good and affordable, finally can have it cooked in-store," one person wrote, while one even said, "Asda pizza > most takeaway pizzas."

"Asda pizza is phenomenal," another impressed person wrote.

The hack gained traction online this week, as people across the UK tighten their wallets in the aftermath of the pricey Christmas season. With food and energy prices rising due to inflation, 'how to save money' tips have been flooding the Internet.

If you still want to enjoy ordering in on a Friday night (we hear you!), this list of cheap takeaway ideas could give you food for thought. It's also worth knowing which is the cheapest supermarket for everyday groceries, so you can make smart buying decisions that could save you big bucks in the long run.

Other popular ways to spend less include the 1p savings challenge, which could help you boost your bank balance by almost £700 by the end of 2023.