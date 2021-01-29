We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can now order a Bridgerton themed Valentine's Day cake straight to your lover's letter box and it's incredible.

Netflix recently named the racy period drama it’s most successful show of all time and now you can woo your beau with a Bridgerton themed Valentine’s gift sent straight to their door.

“I burn for you” might not be the most used chat-up line on dating apps like Tinder but it’s bound to make any Bridgerton fan go weak at the knees.

In episode five of the hit regency series, Simon tells Daphne, “I burn for you,” and pretty much raised the romance expectations far too high for any modern man or woman to ever meet – until now.

Forget M&S selling Colin the Caterpillar cake-size chocolate faces, online bakery, Bakerdays, is selling bespoke Bridgerton cakes featuring the iconic swoon-worthy line.

Each cake features an image of the Duke and Daphne Bridgerton and there’s space for you to add and personalise the text at the top of the cake to wow that special someone. Of course, you can go with “I burn for you….” followed by the name of your Valentine but you can also mix it up a bit if there’s a better quote that will hit the note with your loved one. Alternatively, if they love Disney then M&S is selling a Valentine’s Day Dine In deal with adorable Disney inspired dish.

But don’t worry if you don’t have a Valentine, the cakes can also be ordered to make a greeting or a sentimental message to mark any occasion.

The letterbox-sized cake serves two to four, but there are a variety of other sizes, including medium cakes which serve between 18-25 and larger cakes that serve as many 40-55, and can be hand-delivered to the door.