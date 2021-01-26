We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched giant Colin the Caterpillar cake chocolate faces for just £1.

The beloved supermarket sent fans wild with the launch of its adorable chocolate sausage dog called Walter and now they’re selling the best part of Colin the Caterpillar cakes in individual wrappers – so that fighting over Colin’s face while carving up the birthday cake will be a thing of the past!

Cue the lockdown baking – forget banana bread, we’re making a giant Colin-inspired chocolate roll.

It comes after the store, which also sells a huge array of iconic Percy Pig products, successfully launched mini versions of chocolate Colin faces last year and they proved to be a hit.

Just like on the cake, Colin the Caterpillar’s classic face is made of solid white chocolate with milk chocolate eyes.

Colin, who turned 30 last year and has his own Instagram account, shared news of the big launch, announcing, “Since I got so much attention for Colin Mini Faces my head’s got a little bigger, literally!

“I’ve had a whole lot of love from my fans in lockdown and I’m so pleased that they can now enjoy Face Time with me all year round! Stay tuned for more news about me (and the Mrs!) next week!”

Could there be something Valentine’s related from Colin and Connie maybe?

Until then, we’ve fallen in love with Colin’s giant face and the special creation gives us an excuse to feast on them without the added calories of cake – how about dunking them in a hot chocolate?

Alternatively, M&S has a few Colin-inspired recipes on its website that will be easier to make now the faces are sold individually – you won’t need to buy up lots of Colin cakes to simply reuse his face on another tasty treat.