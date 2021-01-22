We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S Valentine’s Day 2021 Dine In deal has been revealed – and it’s a must-have for any Disney fan.

The supermarket chain, who came under fire earlier this week from customers furious to hear that wine had been removed from the famous offer, has given its seasonal meal deal a sprinkle of fairytale romance, inspired by Disney movie Lady and the Tramp.

If you don’t fancy making your own spaghetti and meatballs, M&S’ Valentines linguine dish features British pork and beef meatballs, but it’s the extra long (50cm) pasta in a tomato, chilli and basil sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, that could see you locking lips with your loved one over dinner.

Recreate that famous Disney scene which sees both Lady (Barbara Luddy) and the Tramp (Larry Roberts) have a romantic evening where they share a plate of spaghetti.

Slurping up strands of pasta that’s half a metre long might look messy but you can re-create the adorable movie scene, locking lips like the pooches in the cartoon classic.

Shoppers choosing the M&S deal can also choose one starter, main, side, dessert, a bottle of booze and a box of chocolates from a huge array of foodie delights.

Among the items available to choose in the £20 meal deal is ‘Love Linguine’, two different types of steak, truffle mash, heart-shaped churros, and a bottle of prosecco.

DEAL IN FULL: M&S Valentines Day Dine In deal – £20 (Save £16.50)



Starters:

Coquilles St Jacques

Puff Pastry Cheese & Leek Souffle Tarts

Gastropub Duck Croquettes

Gastropub Melting Cheese with Oatcakes

NEW Our Best Ever Prawn Cocktail

NEW Salmon Sharing Platter

NEW Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pate (VE)

Main:

British 21-day aged Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce

British 21-day aged Sirloin Steaks with Garlic Butter

Rack of Lamb with Mustard, Honey & Herb Crust

Pulled Beef Love Parcel

Duck Breast with Plum Sauce

Gastropub Beef Bourgignon

NEW Love Linguine

Our Best Ever Chicken Kiev

NEW 2 Stuffed Seabass Fillets

NEW Plant Kitchen No Beef Creamy Peppercorn Pie (VE)

Sides:

NEW Plant Kitchen Potato Dauphinoise (VE)

Triple Cooked Chips

Dauphinoise Potatoes

Tenderstem Broccoli (VE)

Frites

Extra Fine Asparagus (VE)

Truffled Cauliflower Cheese

NEW Truffle Mash Potato

Dessert:

Nuts about you Cheesecake

2 Gastropub Billionaire’s Pots

Profiterole Stack

Strawberries in a heart-shaped punnet

NEW Plant Kitchen Heart Churros with Chocolate Sauce (VE)

NEW Glittering Heart Rose Flavoured Jelly

2 Tarte Au Citron Slices

Cheeseboard Selection

Drinks:

Conte Priuli Prosecco

NEW Conte Priuli Prosecco Rose

Vinalta Argentinian Malbec

Valdamera Gran Reserva Red

Tewara New Zeland Sauvignon Blanc

Macon Village Chardonnay

Sparkling British Elderflower

Sparkling Orange and Mango

Sparkling British Elderflower (no added sugar)

Sparkling Mexican Lime

Sparkling Blackcurrant and Elderflower

And some Love Bug Mini Chocolates.

With around 50 different items to choose from, the meal deal is available in stores from February 10 until February 14, so hurry.

And if there’s not that special someone to share your meal deal with, why not buy two meals and share between the family – with soft drinks selected for the children, obviously.