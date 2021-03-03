We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cadbury is bringing out a limited edition Creme Egg flavoured beer, though it may not be everyone’s perfect Easter choice.

The popular chocolate company may be best known for classics like Dairy Milk and Twirl, but it seems Cadbury aren’t afraid to think outside the box. Whilst lockdown is set to lift on March 8, the ongoing restrictions on social gatherings mean that Easter 2021 will no doubt be a little different for many people.

Some of us might be wondering where to buy Easter eggs online. And we may not be able to do traditional Easter egg hunts with friends and family. But it’s that untraditional theme that Cadbury seems to be embracing this year with its latest release.

Teaming up with Goose Island Beer Company, Cadbury’s new limited-edition Creme Egg flavoured beer is certainly different! This sweet-flavoured stout has been brought out to celebrate 50 years of the Creme Egg.

With its smooth chocolate outside and sweet fondant centre, the Creme Egg has become many people’s favourite chocolate egg this time of year.

The new beer, Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout, will echo all the best bits of the delicious treat. According to the tasting notes, it tastes of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar. These major ingredients will help mirror the gooey egg’s creme-y texture.

Whilst the fondant filling element will come through with the cacao nibs and vanilla beans the beer is also brewed with. The Goose Island website proudly describes their new creation as a ‘celebratory beer that is smooth, rich and eggselently balanced’.

The unique limited edition product comes in packs of two 440ml cans (4.5%ABV) and costs £10. But you won’t be finding it on your supermarket shelves!

If you’re tempted to try the Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout, then head over to the Goose Island website. With just over 3,000 cans available to buy, it’s worth checking out if you’d like to sample this unusual beer.

Whether you’re keen to try Cadbury’s Creme Egg beer or prefer to stick with a classic chocolate egg, we all deserve a little treat.

Which one will you be enjoying this Easter?