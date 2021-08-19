We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cadbury Roses is launching a new collection in collaboration with Cath Kidston ready for Christmas 2021.

Just like the 2020 Emma Bridgewater and Cadbury collaboration, the two British heritage brands have teamed up to create two stunning, limited-edition floral design tins to inspire people in the UK to express their gratitude to their loved ones this Christmas.

Turkey, stuffing and roast potatoes aside, is there a better traditional Christmas food than Cadbury Roses? Even if the likes of Celebrations or Quality Street are more your cup of tea, this beautiful take on the Cadbury classic is unmissable for floral fans.

The Cadbury Rose has been redesigned by the creatives at Cath Kidston with hand painted rose buds and patterns inspired from Creative Director Holly Marler’s sketchpad, and the designs include a round 800g tin and a 432g flower shaped tin.

These beautiful tins will be a treat to repurpose, with Cath Kidston’s nostalgic and famous floral patterns.

From September, the 800g circular tin will be available for £9.99 at all major retailers, while the 432g flower tin will be sold exclusively at Waitrose for £5.99.

Chocolate lovers based in London can also load up on a limited number of tins that are set to be stocked at the Cath Kidston Flagship store at 180 Piccadilly.