Cadbury Roses is launching a new collection in collaboration with Cath Kidston ready for Christmas 2021.
Just like the 2020 Emma Bridgewater and Cadbury collaboration, the two British heritage brands have teamed up to create two stunning, limited-edition floral design tins to inspire people in the UK to express their gratitude to their loved ones this Christmas.
Turkey, stuffing and roast potatoes aside, is there a better traditional Christmas food than Cadbury Roses? Even if the likes of Celebrations or Quality Street are more your cup of tea, this beautiful take on the Cadbury classic is unmissable for floral fans.
The Cadbury Rose has been redesigned by the creatives at Cath Kidston with hand painted rose buds and patterns inspired from Creative Director Holly Marler’s sketchpad, and the designs include a round 800g tin and a 432g flower shaped tin.
These beautiful tins will be a treat to repurpose, with Cath Kidston’s nostalgic and famous floral patterns.
From September, the 800g circular tin will be available for £9.99 at all major retailers, while the 432g flower tin will be sold exclusively at Waitrose for £5.99.
Chocolate lovers based in London can also load up on a limited number of tins that are set to be stocked at the Cath Kidston Flagship store at 180 Piccadilly.
Paola Cassinelli, Senior Brand Manager for Cadbury Christmas and Halloween said , “We’re delighted to announce the partnership with Cadbury Roses and Cath Kidston. Cath Kidston is such a well-loved brand, with instantly recognisable floral prints that are staples in many homes across the UK.
“Friends and families will be gathering together and celebrating Christmas rituals with a touch of nostalgia this year, and the limited-edition tins are perfect for those moments and to say thank you to their nearest and dearest.”
Christmas chocolate tins have always found themselves as yearly cake tins or trinket boxes, and this tin is no exception.
As Holly Marler, creative Director at Cath Kidston added, “We are thrilled to announce our Partnership with Cadbury Roses this Christmas. It was an absolute joy to redesign the wonderful iconic Roses tins this year.
“At Cath Kidston we have always featured a rose throughout our iconic floral prints as well as championing a feeling of nostalgia so it felt like the perfect match to work with the British favourite, Cadbury Roses.”