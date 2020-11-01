We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roast potatoes have never been simpler to make than with our classic roast potato recipe. Our method uses King Edward potatoes, shaking to fluff up the edges and roasting them in hot, sizzling oil. This recipe for perfect roast potatoes serves up to six people (though we might have to gobble up the whole tray) and will take around 55 mins to prepare and cook.

Roast potatoes are a staple dish that everyone needs to perfect at some point, simply because they are just so pleasurable to eat. These perfect roast potatoes are just what everyone needs for completing their roast dinners. They are really easy to make and a tasty side dish to many a meal.

This recipe will show you how to make roast potatoes and help you make them crisp and golden on the outside and light, fluffy and warm on the inside. They go really well with roast chicken, beef, lamb or pork but are just as nice with a bit of grilled fish or even just veg if you don’t eat meat. For an added treat, cover these perfect roast potatoes in gravy when you dish them up – it’s an irresistible combo!

Ingredients 1.8kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large, even-sized pieces

250ml olive oil

Salt

Method Preheat oven to 200C, gas 6. Place potatoes in a large pan and just cover with water. Put on the lid and bring to the boil, then simmer for 5 mins. Drain and shake in a colander to fluff up the edges.

Pour the oil into a large roasting tin and heat on the hob. Carefully arrange the potatoes in one layer in the tin – the oil should be so hot it sizzles when the potatoes go in. Turn them so they’re evenly coated in oil and roast for 40 mins, turning halfway through cooking.

Drain off the oil and season with salt. Cook for a further 5 mins.

Top tip for making How to make easy roast potatoes You can store leftover roast potatoes in an airtight container or wrapped in clingfilm in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Leftover potatoes may not be as crispy but they’re are perfect crushed into an omelette, mashed up and then fried on a medium heat with a couple of beaten eggs and leftover roast dinner veg thrown in for delicious bubble and squeak. You could even serve with leftover roast dinner for an epic lunch the next day - the possibilities are endless!

If you’re looking to make perfectly roasted potatoes you’ll want to make sure your potatoes are dry once they’ve been boiled. Make sure they are drained thoroughly and shake to break the potatoes up slightly. Wet potatoes won’t crisp as well. You also want to make sure that the oil in the tray is hot before adding your potatoes too.

If you’re trying to cut calories or looking to be a bit healthier we’d recommend swapping standard oil or goose fat for a healthier option instead. Coconut oil, peanut oil and sunflower oil are a good option but olive oil is considered one of the more healthier oils. If you’re looking for an all natural choice then roasting potatoes in meat juices is the way forward.