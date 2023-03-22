Costa Easter menu 2023 has landed with new menu items and it looks incredible

Costa Easter menu 2023 has landed with new menu items as it collaborates with KitKat.

The countdown to Easter (opens in new tab) is on and while you hunt down the best Easter eggs for kids (opens in new tab), or Easter baskets (opens in new tab) for the garden egg hunts you might want to pop by your local Costa or local Costa Express machine, and taste their new 'egg-cellent' drinks menu.

Promising the treats are 'made to make your break' there's the new KitKat mocha and light whip plus the return of the KitKat Hot chocolate and light whip, KitKat iced chocolate and light whip to choose from.

And if you want something sweet on the side, why not savour the new chocolate muffin made with KitKat Bunny.

But you'd better hop to it, as they won't be around for long. Items from the Costa easter menu 2023 is available to order alongside the regular menu items from 23rd March until 19th April.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said, “We have a spring in our step this season as we’re delighted to once again be launching this special partnership with KITKAT, offering customers the chance to buy returning favourites and tasty new additions!

"What's more, it’s also an exciting first for us to be offering the range inspired by KITKAT across our Costa Express machines nationwide. So, make sure you visit your local store or Costa Express machine and grab a drink while you can!”

It comes after Costa launched its new spring menu earlier this month, featuring the New York Deli Bagel, Ham, Mushroom & Mascarpone Focaccia, Chocolate Orange Cake, Mini Egg Cookie, the Iced Bunny Gingerbread Biscuit and the Iced Easter Egg Shortcake Biscuit.

Naomi Matthews, commercial strategy and food innovation director at Costa Coffee said, “With Spring on the horizon and longer days ahead of us, there is no better time to launch our new Spring menu, with a wide range of delicious sweet and savoury products available.

“Whether you are meeting up with friends and family, grabbing lunch on the go or taking a moment to yourself in the afternoon, we have the perfect food pairing to enjoy with your favourite Costa coffee – making each and every moment a little better.”

Costa Easter menu 2023

There is a new kid on the block, introducing the dazzling new Mocha, made with KITKAT to the menu. Featuring a KITKAT inspired milk chocolate sauce, combined with latte milk and coffee, topped with a light whip, crunchy KITKAT pieces and comes with a delicious and crispy wrapped KITKAT Bunny on the side.

to the menu. Featuring a KITKAT inspired milk chocolate sauce, combined with latte milk and coffee, topped with a light whip, crunchy KITKAT pieces and comes with a delicious and crispy wrapped KITKAT Bunny on the side. Hot Chocolate fans will rejoice as Costa Coffee bringing back the Hot Chocolate, made with KITKAT, a mouth-watering drink that is made using Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate that has been combined with a rich, creamy milk chocolate sauce to mirror that iconic KITKAT® taste. It is finished with a light whip , crunchy KITKAT® pieces and is joined by a delicious and crispy wrapped KITKAT Bunny on the side.

a mouth-watering drink that is made using Costa Coffee’s signature Hot Chocolate that has been combined with a rich, creamy milk chocolate sauce to mirror that iconic KITKAT® taste. It is finished with a light whip , crunchy KITKAT® pieces and is joined by a delicious and crispy wrapped KITKAT Bunny on the side. The scrumptious Iced Chocolate, made with KITKAT is also making a return this season. This delicious blended ice-based drink features Hot Chocolate and scrumptious milk chocolate sauce, with a light whip on top. This drink is completed with a sprinkling of KITKAT pieces and comes with a delicious and crispy wrapped KITKAT Bunny on the side.

Fans can't wait to sample the new treats. One fan tweeted, "Omg I am definitely going to buy that I just love it when StarBucks and Costa come out with new drinks. I just get so excited for all the new flavours, and to get a taste of spring."

But one fan is gutted that the new Easter menu is only around for a limited time, and tweeted, "Costa drinks at Easter start and finish during Ramadan" followed with a crying face emoji.

But remember that the new drinks flavours are also available at the Costa Express machines which tend to be open later than the usual Costa coffee stores themselves so fans can pick up a drink after dark.