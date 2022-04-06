We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

No egg hunt is complete without somewhere to stash your goodies. These cute Easter baskets nail it.

An Easter basket, a bit like an Easter hamper, is a Stateside tradition that has grown in popularity on this side of the pond. Traditionally filled with Easter eggs and gifts like Easter pyjamas and given to loved ones, an Easter also basket doubles as the perfect place for kids to keep their chocolate treasure during an Easter egg hunt. (In my house, the Easter bunny leaves the basket to be found on Easter Sunday morning.) As Easter marks the end of Lent, an Easter basket may be a particularly welcome sight if you’ve resisted chocolate or other treats for the preceding 40 days!

Best Easter baskets 2022

This year, Easter Sunday will take place on 17 April 2022. From food hampers to Easter decorations, there are lots of ways to make Easter feel special without spending a fortune. From super affordable, simple baskets to more elaborate, personalised options that would make a lovely keepsake gift, we’ve found the best Easter baskets money can buy, whatever your budget. All that’s left for you to do is plan an egg hunt and choose which Easter eggs to pop in the basket…

1. John Lewis & Partners Felt Easter Chick Basket

Top of our list of the best Easter basket for 2022 is this adorable felt Easter chick basket. You get two for £6, which is a steal, and they’re the perfect size for both filling with Easter gifts and taking on an egg hunt. A very cute bunny version is also available.

£6 | VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

2. Jute Burlap Gift Bags with Drawstring

If you’d rather keep Easter simple, how about these cute little Easter bags? Hand printed and made with high-quality food-grade, eco-friendly linen material, they’re just the right size for a toddler-friendly egg hunt.

£5.99 VIEW AT AMAZON

3. Ditsy Bunny Basket Bag

If you’re looking for an Easter gift for a special little bunny, this cute basket bag is the perfect pressie. Pop an Easter egg inside or take it on an egg hunt and when Easter is over for another year, it’ll look lovely in a little one’s bedroom.

£12 | VIEW AT MONSOON

4. Personalised Easter Basket

If you want to mark a little one’s first Easter with a keepsake gift, this traditional Easter basket is perfect. It comes with a personalised plaque as well as a sweet little decorative wooden rabbit. Precious. You could even add a personalised Easter egg.

£30 | VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

5. Easter Buckets

If you like the idea of a personalised Easter basket but don’t want to spent a lot, go for these charming personalised Easter. Little eyes will light up at the sight of these filled with chocolate on Easter morning, and they’re robust enough to withstand even the most energetic Easter egg hunt.

£5 | VIEW AT ETSY

6. Personalized Easter Bunny Bag

Here’s another personalised Easter basket option that won’t break the bank. A lovely gift for baby’s first Easter, these are also perfect for storing hair accessories or other trinkets until next year’s egg hunt!

£5 | VIEW AT ETSY

6. Long Ear Bunny Fur Baskets

We included this adorable bunny basket in our roundup of the best Easter baskets on the strength of the reviews. Here’s what one happy customer had to say: ‘I received the Easter bunny basket this morning and it’s absolutely gorgeous! It’s a good size, so plenty of Easter treats will go in it. It’s so soft. I love it!’

£8.99 | VIEW AT ETSY

7. Bunny Basket

Continuing the fluffy bunny theme, this plush Bunny Basket is surely the ultimate egg hunt accessory. It’s a bit more expensive than the other options on our best Easter basket list, but it has a supersoft fluffy feel as well as a 3D bunny head and ears, plus pretty floral lining. It’s another Easter basket that will get lots of love and continued use once Easter is over too.

£18 | VIEW AT JOJO MAMAN BEBE

8. Bunny Basket

Bunny baskets are multipyling around here like… bunnies! This one isn’t cheap but it found its way onto our best Easter baskets list (and into our hearts) because of its embroidered face and cute little pom-pom tail. We particularly like the sturdy handle – there’s nothing worse than your Easter basket falling apart in the middle of your egg hunt – but our favourite feature is the gingham lining which you tie to form the bunny’s floppy ears. Aww.

£38 | VIEW AT KIDLY

9. Crochet Bunny Basket

This crocheted bunny basket is bound to be treasured by any little person lucky enough to receive it as an Easter basket. Embroidered with a rabbit’s face and featuring cute crocheted flopsy ears and colorful floral lining, we think it would make a lovely keepsake gift for a little one’s first Easter.

£25 | VIEW AT BODEN

10. Sainsbury’s Character Basket

It’s hard to beat this bunny basket when it comes to value for money. Made from natural wicker with pretty fabric ears, it’s our pick of one of the best Easter baskets you can buy on a budget.

£6 | VIEW AT SAINSURY’S

11. N atural Weave Bunny Treat Basket



Speaking of budgets, this little Easter basket is as cheap as chips but priceless when it comes to the cute factor. Factor in price-per-use and the fact that it will probably need replacing – unlike some of its pricier companions – but for affordable Easter fun, this basket wins.

£3 | VIEW AT POUNDSHOP

12. Large Bamboo Basket

Sticking with affordability, we love the colours of this purse-friendly bamboo basket. It will add wow factor to a stash left by the Easter bunny but it’ll also hold plenty of chocolate treasure on an egg hunt. Plus we can imagine little ones getting hours of play from it afterwards – teddy bear’s picnic, anyone?

£2 | VIEW AT ASDA

13. Happy Easter Egg Hunt Bags



These colourful bags made it straight onto our best Easter baskets roundup because you get six in a pack! So they’re perfect if you’re hosting an egg hunt or if you plan to spoil more than one child at Easter. They’re made from high-quality non-woven fabric and will look fabulous filled with treats from the Easter bunny.

£12.99 | VIEW AT AMAZON

14. John Lewis & Partners Felt Butterfly Easter Basket

Another brilliant Easter basket from John Lewis – this one wowed us because we expected it to cost much more than it does. Hurrah for cute, eye-catching design and great value. Definitely one of the best Easter baskets we’ve found this year. We’ve already ordered ours!

£6 | VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

15. Colour Your Own Easter Bag



This is a cute idea if you’re hoping for an Easter lie-on or hopping in the car to visit friends and family. It comes with five felt-tipped pens and this review convinced us that it’s one of this year’s best Easter basket options: ‘I bought these for Easter prizes for my class. They were lovely. The children really liked them and it was better than giving them an Easter egg! Cheaper too.’

£4.50 | VIEW AT AMAZON

16. Truly Bunny Bunny Bag

I can’t help but wonder whether certain little bunnies might be hopping around on Easter Sunday filling these cute little bunny bags with eggs by Royal appointment? Definitely Easter baskets fit for any prince or princess.

£5.99 | VIEW AT PARTY PIECES

17. Personalised Rabbit Easter Gift Bag

Just when we thought we’d found all the best Easter baskets for this year, we happened upon this snazzy little personalised tote. We love it because it won’t sit gathering dust until next year but could double as a book bag or shopping tote all year round.

£8 | VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

