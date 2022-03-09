We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Costa Coffee has launched a limited-edition hot cross bun inspired range ahead of Easter 2022 and everything looks incredible.

It’s become second nature to stroll into our favourite coffee shop and get our favourite drink without hesitation. But, we might have to try something new now that we’ve seen the new menu choices Costa has to offer this spring.

Hot cross buns are always popular at this time of year, with the seasonal treat being an Easter favourite for Brits.

Now Costa is selling a hot cross bun hot chocolate, a hot cross bun latte and hot cross bun cappuccino as part of the tasty new range.

Costa never fail to do an amazing job of capturing seasonal flavours in their hot drinks, proved by their announcement of a must-have Quality Street Toffee Penny Latte for Christmas 2021.

Costa also revealed a new Terry’s Chocolate Orange Brownie that was to die for, along with a revamped Christmas menu that looked better than ever before.

If you love a cappuccino and a hot cross bun, try a hot cross bun cappuccino, which is perfectly topped with a sprinkle of crispy hot cross bun topping for an additional special touch.

Hot chocolate fans should try the new hot cross bun hot chocolate, which is a twist on the classic. With a delicious combination of Costa’s classic hot chocolate and the fruity hot cross bun sauce, topped with a light dairy swirl and a tiny handful of the hot cross bun topping.

But, a new hot cross bun range wouldn’t be complete without the classic sweet treat. Classic hot cross buns and chocolate hot cross buns are now available in stores around the country!

There’s also chocolate & orange cake with Mini Eggs on offer. YUM.

Make a dash to Costa Coffee stores and select Costa Express machines on Thursday, March 3rd, to check out the new spring selection.