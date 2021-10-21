We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Costa Christmas 2021 menu has been unveiled and features a limited edition Quality Street latte!

As Christmas draws closer, food retailers across the country are launching their festive specials and we can’t get enough.

Indulging in the Costa Christmas menu is almost as much of a festive tradition as shopping for the best Christmas toys for kids or finding the perfect non-chocolate advent calendar to treat yourself with.

The Costa Christmas 2021 menu will be available in all stores from November 3rd and features a coffee dedicated to one of our favourite traditional Christmas foods – Quality Street!

Along with a revised menu that looks better than ever before, Costa recently announced a new Terry’s Chocolate Orange Brownie that is to die for.

Announcing the exciting new menu items Costa’s spokesperson said, “We love Christmas at Costa Coffee and are excited to be launching such a spectacular range of drinks this season that capture those iconic flavours we know our customers will enjoy.”

Despite warnings of a Quality Street shortage, Costa is launching its own Toffee Penny Latte inspired by the beloved Christmas chocolates, which it describes as, “A blend with a rich golden caramel sauce, topped with a light dairy swirl, and sprinkled with crunchy caramel toppers to perfectly capture the buttery caramel notes of the nation’s much-loved Quality Street Toffee Penny sweet.”

The the After Eight Hot Chocolate and Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate are also back by popular demand after hitting the Costa Christmas menu last year.

Your favourite Costa Christmas drinks will also be available at Costa Express machines!

When it comes to food, back for Christmas is the iconic British Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie, Turkey Feast Sandwich, Festive Pork and Bramley Apple Sausage Roll, and Maple Bacon, Brie, and Cranberry Sandwich.

There’s also the addition of the Bacon Mac & Cheese Toastie and the Pigs under Blankets Stonebaked Panini. We’re drooling already!

Added to the latest sweet sensations is a Winter frosted marble cake, Clementine & Cranberry Loaf Cake, Vanilla Reindeer Cake, and the Golden Billionaire’s Slice.

Rocky Road with Aero Peppermint Bubbles is another newbie.

The traditional Mince Tart and the gluten-free vegan Mince Tart have both returned to the Christmas menu, and the new Florentine Mince Tart has joined them.

Costa is also bringing back the Vegan Father Christmas Gingerbread, Jammy Rudolph Shortcake, and Crispy Chocolate Stars, along with the After Eight Muffin and Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin.

What is on the Costa Christmas 2021 menu?

The items on the Costa Christmas 2021 menu are: