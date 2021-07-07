Divided food fans are losing it over this weird new Hellmann’s condiment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hellmann's has launched a rather interesting new condiment and it's dividing food fans.

Foodies are totally split over Hellmann’s new cheese flavour sauce, after a snap of the new dip was shared online.

Instagram page, New Foods UK, which shares photos of delicious new bites as they hit supermarket shelves, uploaded a photo of the squeezy cheese.

Captioning the image of the unique sauce, @newfoodsuk noted, “New Hellmann’s Cheese Flavour Sauce now available at Tesco!”

With Hellmann’s official Instagram account replying, “Let us know what you think!”

The bright yellow cheese sauce caught the attention of the food page’s 241,000 followers for its strange yet creative flavouring, as one commenter wrote, “My DREAM sauce.”

“I need this,” added one more, along with plenty of heart-eyed emojis.

While we can’t imagine it’s the healthiest cheese to choose when you’re in need of a dairy treat, we think it looks pretty tasty.

Of course, not everyone was convinced. Another commenter wrote, “That looks hideous.”

“That is minging,” agreed another.

Another sceptical shopper tagged their pal and typed, “You might fancy this 🤢.”

Whether you’re a cheese lover or not, the cheesy sauce is bound to bring something fresh to any plate, as Hellmann’s is best known for its legendary mayonnaise.

Launching the unusual condiment Tesco penned, “One of these great products is our Hellmann’s Cheese Flavour Sauce that has a deliciously creamy taste that’s perfect on almost anything – from burgers, to nachos, to chips, to jacket potatoes.”

So, whether you’re throwing a fun garden party or just having a quiet meal at home, grab a bottle and give your life a creamy, cheesy twist.

While the sauce has sparked mixed emotions, you can pick it up in supermarkets now if you’re tempted to add a cheesy twist to your meals.