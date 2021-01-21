We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This insanely delicious no-bake Milkybar cheesecake recipe is a must-make for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Milkybar reminds us all of our childhood days and you’ll be able to turn back time with this no-bake Milkybar cheesecake recipe which tastes so good it’s gone viral.

The recipe uses shortbread biscuits instead of Digestives and combined with the Nestle Milkybar, it’s a game-changer.

Foodie Instagram account Fitwaffle shared the recipe online alongside an incredible video of the finished product.

‘It’s been a while since I’ve made a cheesecake and I’m so happy with how this one turned out! It has a thick, butter shortbread base, a super creamy white chocolate filling, and a silky white chocolate ganache on the top. It’s so dreamy,’ a caption beside the upload says.

No bake Milkybar cheesecake ingredients:

Base:

350g Shortbread biscuits

175g Melted butter

Cheesecake:

250g Milkybar chocolate

500g Cream cheese

120g Icing sugar

350ml Double cream

Topping:

250g Milkybar chocolate

200ml Double cream

Shortbread crumbs

Milkybar square

Tin size: 9”

And if your topping turns out too runny, with this simple tip you’ll have a fluffy cheesecake in no time simply pop it in the fridge until it thickens.

Once it’s all set, no baking is needed, simply carve it up and share with your household – or maybe not.

And the recipe is causing a stir among chocolate fans, with one not able to sleep because of it. They commented, ‘3.21am and here I am looking at dreams like this instead of real dreams and shut eye.’

Another put, ‘making this tonight wish me luck’ and the recipe has even gone globally, when a third asked, ‘In America we don’t have milkybar, is this a white chocolate bar? Also, is double cream the same as heavy cream? Thank you.’ But fear not, any white chocolate will work.