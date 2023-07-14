Home Bargains is launching bakeries in its stores, and pastries will be as cheap as 55p!

Home Bargains has started rolling out bakeries in 69 of its venues - and there are plans to open another 20 in the next 12 months!

If you go crazy for a chocolate cookie, can't resist a doughnut, and are obsessed with sausage rolls, then you'll be delighted to hear the discount homeware store is branching out into baked goods.

Selling cut-price pastries, cakes, bread, desserts, and savoury products, you can expect to pay as little as 55p for a cinnamon whirl, £1 for 10 mini doughnuts, and £1.09 for a five-pack of sausage rolls.

Which Home Bargains stores will have bakeries?

Is a Home Bargains bakery coming to your hometown? Here's the full list of stores that either already have bakeries or one is coming soon.

Oldham

Alfreton

Smethwick

Skelmersdale

Holt Road

Norris Green

Southport

Galashiels

Old Swan

Axis New

Litherland

Speke

Hanover

Skegness

Poole

Basingstoke

Carisbrooke

Amesbury

Prescot

Newton-le-Willows

Willenhall

Craigmillar

South Shields

Wolverhampton

Byker

Wakefield

Immingham

Armagh

St Rollox

Great Homer Street

Stanley

Trimdon

Limavady

Crosshands

Garforth

Muller Road

Nelson

Trinity

Killingworth

Montrose

Weymouth

Berwick x 2

Clifton Moor

Peterlee

Dover

Byrom Street

Hyndburn

Oxford

Cross Point

Middlebrook

Newtownabbey

Festival Park Retail Park

Charlton

Edge Lane

Wimbledon

Almondvale Retail Park

Hillview Retail Park

Tamworth x 2

Lurgan

Prestatyn x 2

Blairgowrie

Kennedy Centre x 2

Bedford x 2

Preston x 3

Merthyr

Chelmsford x 2

Darlington x 2

Walkden

Customers can enjoy a range of freshly baked sweet and savoury goods in the in-house bakeries.

Home Bargains baked goods - prices

5 pack sausage rolls - £1.09

10 mini jam, sugar or chocolate doughnuts - £1

Baguette - 75p

Cheese twist - 59p

3 pack demi baguette - 69p

4 pack Scotch rolls - 85p

5 pack tiger rolls - £1.25

4 pack iced, sugared or chocolate ring donuts - 99p

5 pack cookies, white chocolate, milk chocolate, double chocolate - 99p

2 pack vanilla crown - 79p

Cinnamon whirl - 55p

Chocolate and hazelnut croissant - 94p

Maple and pecan plait - 55p

Chocolate twists - 59p

Home Bargains was originally founded in 1976 in Liverpool and today it has over 500 stores across the UK.

