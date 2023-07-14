Home Bargains is launching bakeries in its stores, and pastries will be as cheap as 55p!

The discount homeware store is launching bakeries in 69 venues across the UK

Image of someone holding a doughnut
(Image credit: Pexels )
Maddy Biddulph
By Maddy Biddulph
published

Home Bargains has started rolling out bakeries in 69 of its venues - and there are plans to open another 20 in the next 12 months!

If you go crazy for a chocolate cookie, can't resist a doughnut, and are obsessed with sausage rolls, then you'll be delighted to hear the discount homeware store is branching out into baked goods.

Selling cut-price pastries, cakes, bread, desserts, and savoury products, you can expect to pay as little as 55p for a cinnamon whirl, £1 for 10 mini doughnuts, and £1.09 for a five-pack of sausage rolls.

Which Home Bargains stores will have bakeries? 

Is a Home Bargains bakery coming to your hometown? Here's the full list of stores that either already have bakeries or one is coming soon.

  • Oldham
  • Alfreton
  • Smethwick
  • Skelmersdale
  • Holt Road
  • Norris Green
  • Southport
  • Galashiels
  • Old Swan
  • Axis New
  • Litherland
  • Speke
  • Hanover
  • Skegness
  • Poole
  • Basingstoke
  • Carisbrooke
  • Amesbury
  • Prescot
  • Newton-le-Willows
  • Willenhall
  • Craigmillar
  • South Shields
  • Wolverhampton
  • Byker
  • Wakefield
  • Immingham
  • Armagh
  • St Rollox
  • Great Homer Street
  • Stanley
  • Trimdon
  • Limavady
  • Crosshands
  • Garforth
  • Muller Road
  • Nelson
  • Trinity
  • Killingworth
  • Montrose
  • Weymouth
  • Berwick x 2
  • Clifton Moor
  • Peterlee
  • Dover
  • Byrom Street
  • Hyndburn
  • Oxford
  • Cross Point
  • Middlebrook
  • Newtownabbey
  • Festival Park Retail Park
  • Charlton
  • Edge Lane
  • Wimbledon
  • Almondvale Retail Park
  • Hillview Retail Park
  • Tamworth x 2
  • Lurgan
  • Prestatyn x 2
  • Blairgowrie
  • Kennedy Centre x 2
  • Bedford x 2
  • Preston x 3
  • Merthyr
  • Chelmsford x 2
  • Darlington x 2
  • Walkden

Customers can enjoy a range of freshly baked sweet and savoury goods in the in-house bakeries.

Home Bargains baked goods - prices

  • 5 pack sausage rolls - £1.09
  • 10 mini jam, sugar or chocolate doughnuts - £1
  • Baguette - 75p
  • Cheese twist - 59p
  • 3 pack demi baguette - 69p
  • 4 pack Scotch rolls - 85p
  • 5 pack tiger rolls - £1.25
  • 4 pack iced, sugared or chocolate ring donuts - 99p
  • 5 pack cookies, white chocolate, milk chocolate, double chocolate - 99p
  • 2 pack vanilla crown - 79p
  • Cinnamon whirl - 55p
  • Chocolate and hazelnut croissant - 94p
  • Maple and pecan plait - 55p
  • Chocolate twists - 59p

Home Bargains was originally founded in 1976 in Liverpool and today it has over 500 stores across the UK.

If you can't get enough of baked goods, you'll love this easy air fryer pain au chocolat hack.

Maddy Biddulph
Maddy Biddulph
Freelance parenting writer

Maddy Biddulph is a freelance journalist specialising in lifestyle and family-focused content. With 25 years in consumer media, she has worked as a writer and editor for some of the bestselling newspapers, magazines and websites in the UK and US.  As a mum of two art-obsessed daughters, Daphne and Esther, Maddy is always looking for parenting hacks to make life easier. She is also a Level 3 personal trainer, and creates energising workouts for busy mums who need some me time.

