These air fryer pain au chocolat are just as good as Starbucks - and almost £2 cheaper!

A TikTok user has shared an air fryer pain au chocolat hack - and it only costs 35p per pastry!

In fact, this easy recipe is £1.80 cheaper than buying a pain au chocolat from Starbucks (which cost £2.40) and you just need three ingredients to make them - ready-made dough, chocolate, and an egg. If you've recently treated yourself to one of the best air fryers and have been wondering what foods you can cook in an air fryer, then you'll be delighted to add pastries to the list.

This easy recipe by TikTok user @user120816717 is made from a one pack of Jus-Rol pain au chocolat dough (£2.15 from Sainsbury's) and some beaten egg.

They are so cheap to make - just 35p each - and only take 10 minutes to cook. Ready to give them a go?

How to make air fryer pain au chocolate pastries

Ingredients

One pack of pain au chocolat dough

1 egg, beaten

Method

Open the dough pack and unroll the pastries into six portions. Put two chocolate sticks in per square. Roll the sides over the chocolate towards the middle and press down. Place in the air fryer and brush with beaten egg. Cook for 10 minutes at 180C. Allow to cool and enjoy.

The brilliant thing about this air fryer recipe is it's so convenient and fast. And because you are using ready-made dough, it's literally a case of putting the chocolate onto the raw pastry and popping it into the air fryer.

You've got just enough time to make a fresh pot of coffee or tea, and your fresh pain au chocolat pastries are ready to enjoy. We know it's hard not to dive straight in, but just be sure to give them a couple of minutes to cool down first!

