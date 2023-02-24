How to save money at the supermarket as value range foods jump in price by over 20%

Supermarket value range foods have risen drastically in price over the past year, new research has found.

As the cost of living crisis continues to grip the nation, families across the UK have been relying on cheaper supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl in an effort to save money on their food shopping bills.

It appears that even these budget grocery chains have been hit by soaring energy prices, however, as inflation rates remain near a 40-year high.

According to a study by the consumer group Which?, the cost of supermarket everyday value items has jumped by a staggering 21.6% over the past 12 months.

Basic essentials that have historically been the cheapest staples in our kitchens, like milk and bread, have all become more expensive. According to the BBC, the price of pasta has also doubled, with a 500g packet skyrocketing from 50p to 95p in the past two years.

These rising prices have unsurprisingly hit the most vulnerable the hardest, with 61% of those living in deprived areas buying less food (opens in new tab) in order to survive the cost of living crisis, compared to 44% in the least deprived areas.

“The soaring cost of bills and everyday essentials is putting a huge strain on households across the country,” says Rhiannon Philps, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet (opens in new tab).

"Further interest rate hikes will directly impact everyday items which is why it’s crucial that everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at the supermarket. Soaring food prices can be very overwhelming, especially for households already feeling the squeeze on their finances who may now be facing an even higher food bill."

The experts at NerdWallet have now shared a number of tips for saving money at the supermarket that will hopefully ease some of the stress. Consumers have been advised to time their weekly shopping wisely, with supermarkets often knocking the prices of soon-to-expired products at the end of the day.

You can also bring your own bags to avoid the extra charge of one at the till, or get a loyalty card that lets you accumulate points that can be redeemed for discounts. Other ways to scale back your spending include avoiding baskets if you only intend to buy a couple of things, picking items with later expiry dates from the back of the shelves, and shopping online to minimize the risk of impulse buying. It's also advised that you avoid shopping at eye level, as these products are often more expensive than the ones placed on higher and lower shelves.