Iceland is selling a Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake that is set to be the next viral sensation.
The exclusive hybrid Iceland Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake serves six if you can manage to share.
But fans cannot wait to get their hands on it after hearing about the launch from Kevs Snack Reviews. One wrote, ‘LOTUS EVERYTHINGGGG’, another added, ‘omg I need this one yes’, and a third confessed, ‘I’d eat the full thing to myself.’
You can attempt to make a regular Biscoff birthday cake like this one below, but for an ice cream cake – it is best left to the experts at Biscoff.
Meanwhile, until you get your hands on an Iceland Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake, Biscoff spread is so versatile you can use a combination of Biscoff spread and biscuits to create some seriously drool-worthy recipes – including five ingredient Biscoff fudge, dreamy Biscoff cake balls, sticky Biscoff flapjacks and even low calorie Biscoff blondies.
With so much choice, there’s sure to be one treat to suit everyone. But the new Ice Cream Cake is set to fly off the shelves to make sure you put a note on your shopping list and set a reminder to pick one up from Iceland when the sweet treat finally goes live.