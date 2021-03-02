Trending:

Iceland is selling a dreamy new Biscoff dessert that you won’t want to miss!

It's exclusive to the store
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Iceland is selling a Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake that is set to be the next viral sensation.

    Iceland is exclusively launching the Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake – meaning summer is NOT cancelled.
    The triple whammy Biscoff Ice Cream swirls is stacked on top of a Lotus Biscoff Caramelised Spread and crispy chocolate layers. But to add an extra crunch for biscuit lovers it is topped with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuit pieces to really up the Biscoff ante. 

    It comes after this incredible Biscoff recipe went viral and Lidl launched a tasty Biscoff flavoured tiramisu
    The Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake (£3.00, 650ml) is available in stores and online from Wednesday 24th March and shoppers won’t be disappointed.
    Iceland Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake

    The new premium ice cream cake delivers the iconic taste and crunch of Lotus Biscoff that the nation knows and loves. Perfect for sharing with friends and family at the end of a barbecue when lockdown permits – we will enjoy the sunshine whilst it lasts – or enjoying whilst curled up on a sofa.

    The exclusive hybrid Iceland Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake serves six if you can manage to share.

    But fans cannot wait to get their hands on it after hearing about the launch from Kevs Snack Reviews. One wrote, ‘LOTUS EVERYTHINGGGG’, another added, ‘omg I need this one yes’, and a third confessed, ‘I’d eat the full thing to myself.’

    You can attempt to make a regular Biscoff birthday cake like this one below, but for an ice cream cake – it is best left to the experts at Biscoff.

    Meanwhile, until you get your hands on an Iceland Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake, Biscoff spread is so versatile you can use a combination of Biscoff spread and biscuits to create some seriously drool-worthy recipes – including five ingredient Biscoff fudge, dreamy Biscoff cake balls, sticky Biscoff flapjacks and even low calorie Biscoff blondies.

    With so much choice, there’s sure to be one treat to suit everyone. But the new Ice Cream Cake is set to fly off the shelves to make sure you put a note on your shopping list and set a reminder to pick one up from Iceland when the sweet treat finally goes live.