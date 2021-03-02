We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iceland is selling a Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake that is set to be the next viral sensation.

The triple whammy Biscoff Ice Cream swirls is stacked on top of a Lotus Biscoff Caramelised Spread and crispy chocolate layers. But to add an extra crunch for biscuit lovers it is topped with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuit pieces to really up the Biscoff ante.

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Cake (£3.00, 650ml ) is available in stores and online from Wednesday 24th March

The new premium ice cream cake delivers the iconic taste and crunch of Lotus Biscoff that the nation knows and loves. Perfect for sharing with friends and family at the end of a barbecue when lockdown permits – we will enjoy the sunshine whilst it lasts – or enjoying whilst curled up on a sofa.