This INCREDIBLE new Biscoff recipe is going viral and food fans are obsessed

    • An incredibly easy recipe for Biscoff flapjacks is sending sweet-toothed food fans wild on Instagram.

    Any Lotus Biscoff lover will know it’s hard to get enough of the stuff – whether its the iconic caramelised biscuits or the creamy cookie spread, we’re always up for more.

    Luckily, foodie Instagram account Fitwaffle Kitchen has taken Biscoff to another level, using the beloved ingredient to make millionaire Biscoff flapjacks – a must-make for avid lockdown bakers or sugar fiends.

    The Fitwaffle Kitchen account is jam packed with epic and easy recipes using the world’s most beloved sweet treats, including a no-bake Milkybar cheesecake, no-bake Mars bar and Malteser slices, Nutella stuffed Biscoff cups and loads more.

    A step-by-step video showing how to whip up a batch of the treats in no time has gained over 20,000 likes so far, with the caption beneath the clip reading, ‘A Biscoff flapjack base, thick, gooey caramel and a Biscoff, white chocolate topping 🤤 Biscoff lovers you need to try this!

    Biscoff millionaires flapjack ingredients:

    Base:

    150g Unsalted Butter
    150g Biscoff Spread
    60g Light Brown Sugar
    150g Golden Syrup
    300g Rolled Oats

    Caramel:

    2 Tins Condensed Milk
    170g Unsalted Butter
    200g Dark (or light) Brown Sugar
    2 tbsp Golden Syrup
    1/2 tsp Salt

    Topping:

    250g White Chocolate
    70g Biscoff Spread

    Eager bakers are warned that the recipe makes lots of caramel, so you should use as much or as little as you like to create a thick or thin layer on top of your flapjacks.

    You can also leave them in the fridge and oven for longer if you want a harder snack, or take them out early to enjoy a gooey texture.

    Instagram users flocked to the comment section of the post to drool over the recipe.

    ‘I need this in my life,’ one wrote.

    ‘How do you always come up with the best creations😍,’ another impressed commenter penned.