An incredibly easy recipe for Biscoff flapjacks is sending sweet-toothed food fans wild on Instagram.

Any Lotus Biscoff lover will know it’s hard to get enough of the stuff – whether its the iconic caramelised biscuits or the creamy cookie spread, we’re always up for more.

Luckily, foodie Instagram account Fitwaffle Kitchen has taken Biscoff to another level, using the beloved ingredient to make millionaire Biscoff flapjacks – a must-make for avid lockdown bakers or sugar fiends.

The Fitwaffle Kitchen account is jam packed with epic and easy recipes using the world’s most beloved sweet treats, including a no-bake Milkybar cheesecake, no-bake Mars bar and Malteser slices, Nutella stuffed Biscoff cups and loads more.

A step-by-step video showing how to whip up a batch of the treats in no time has gained over 20,000 likes so far, with the caption beneath the clip reading, ‘A Biscoff flapjack base, thick, gooey caramel and a Biscoff, white chocolate topping 🤤 Biscoff lovers you need to try this!‘

Biscoff millionaires flapjack ingredients:

Base:

150g Unsalted Butter

150g Biscoff Spread

60g Light Brown Sugar

150g Golden Syrup

300g Rolled Oats

Caramel:

2 Tins Condensed Milk

170g Unsalted Butter

200g Dark (or light) Brown Sugar

2 tbsp Golden Syrup

1/2 tsp Salt

Topping:

250g White Chocolate

70g Biscoff Spread

Eager bakers are warned that the recipe makes lots of caramel, so you should use as much or as little as you like to create a thick or thin layer on top of your flapjacks.

You can also leave them in the fridge and oven for longer if you want a harder snack, or take them out early to enjoy a gooey texture.

