These Le Creuset dupes are 25% off in April 2023
They're a great budget-friendly alternative for the classic casserole dish
Keen chefs can get their hands on some stylish cookware for less with these Le Creuset dupes.
Le Creuset has solidified its status as one of the most sought-after cookware brands with their range of colourful, cast iron kitchen essentials. And perhaps the brand's most coveted range is its casserole dishes, which are not only aesthetically pleasing but also come with a lifetime guarantee - and are both dishwasher and oven safe. There's just one downfall, however: these iconic dishes don't come cheap.
Fortunately, kitchenware provider Masterclass have the perfect affordable alternative to the classic Le Creuset dishes, with an equally colourful range and stylish design. And the great news is that their dishes are 25% off at CookServeEnjoy from the 3rd-30th April, meaning shoppers can save over £170.
MasterClass Sky Blue Cast Aluminium Casserole Dish, 2.5L | CookServeEnjoy - £48.49 (opens in new tab)
Masterclass' colourful casserole dishes are available in a range of colours, with 2.5L, 4L and 5L sizes to choose from. Just a fraction of the price of the favourite Le Creuset classic, shoppers can get 25% off with the code LIGHTEN25 from 3-30 April.
To take advantage of the offer on the 2.5L dishes, use the code LIGHTEN25. There's a number of colourways, including Hunter Green and Red, as well as a brand new range for spring, including lavender and sky blue.
The range of cast aluminium dishes all have the following features:
- Lightweight and robust cast aluminium
- Safe for all heat sources, including induction & oven safe to 200°C
- Scratch proof non-stick coating with a Five Year Non-Stick Guarantee
- Self-basting lid included for extra-succulent results
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
