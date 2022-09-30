M&S Christmas food orders for 2022 are now open - but you'd better be quick!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

M&S has unveiled its Christmas 2022 food range - as it announces that its festive food orders are now open but shoppers better be quick as the slots are filling up fast.

With Christmas slowly creeping upon us, Marks and Spencer have revealed its top picks in its Christmas range and it's sure to tickle every tastebud in your house.

If you've already got your eye on the best Christmas food hamper (opens in new tab) to gift and the best food and drink advent calendars (opens in new tab) are already picked, then its time to turn your attention to festive food for the big day itself and M&S has it covered.

Discover everything from slow-cooked meats aiming to take the stress and cooking time out of the big day, to show-stopping desserts guaranteed to be the talk of the table.

M&S Food has also revealed its biggest ever range of ‘£5 and under’ gifts – available in store now - helping shoppers spread the cost this Christmas.

How do you book an M&S Christmas food order slot?

You can book an M&S Christmas food order slot by logging on to its website to select items you want to add to your Christmas Food to Order (opens in new tab).

Book a slot - Choose the collection date and time to suit you. But customers are advised to get in quick to avoid disappointment. Start shopping - Shoppers can fill their (online) baskets with over 110 showstoppers… including online exclusives you won’t want to miss. With a £40 deposit, customers can plan ahead and spread the cost of Christmas, paying the remaining balance upon collection in store. Top up your order - Need to amend your items, collection store or time slot? No problem. You can amend all by logging in to My Account (opens in new tab) . Click the ‘Change collection slot’ button, and follow the instructions to select a convenient new time. Click the ‘Amend order’ button to add and remove items, or change the quantities you’ve ordered. Don't have an M&S Account? No problem, you can still amend your order details using its Guest order tracking tool (opens in new tab) . You’ll need your Christmas food order number to hand. M&S will send you an email to confirm any changes you make to any of the above. Collect in store - Pick up your order hassle-free between 22-24th December and pay the outstanding balance.

James Newton Brown, Head of Fresh Product Development at M&S Food said, "This year our experts have focused on perfecting the classics and making them the best and most delicious yet. There is a growing sense of nostalgia this Christmas - meaning the perfect, traditional, pudding, pie or poultry is more important than ever. And of course, within our BEST festive range to date, there are plenty of new and exciting product launches for our customers to discover too."

(Image credit: M&S)

Does M&S deliver Christmas food?

Yes, you can order your M&S Christmas food delivery this year through Ocado and pick and choose the best of the seasonal range. By ordering your M&S Christmas food from Ocado, you can pop other favourite brands in the trolly too, from Ocado’s other ranges.

(Image credit: M&S)

Does M&S food do Click and Collect?

Yes M&S food do Click and Collect. When you reach the online checkout, select 'collection' and enter your postcode. You will then see a list of Marks and Spencer stores as well as CollectPlus Points to collect your order.

M&S Christmas food 2022

1. Collection Slow Cooked Turkey Crown - view at Christmas Food at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: from £57.50 | Delivery: UK delivery/ Click & Collect | Available: 1st December. Cooking in just over an hour. M&S teased, "Expertly slow cooked for succulence, our British Oakham Turkey Crown is mouth-wateringly tender and stuffed with our delicious pork and cranberry stuffing, wrapped in our signature dry cured bacon and served with our ultimate turkey gravy. The perfect centrepiece for your table this year. Usually found in high-end restaurants, this ‘first on the high-street' is a Christmas game changer and means our customers can say goodbye to ‘turkey terror’ and spend all-important time with loved ones on Christmas morning."

2. Plant Kitchen Stuffed Vegan Turkey Joint - view at Christmas Food at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: £10, 600g| Delivery: UK delivery/ Click & Collect | Available: In-store 18th December. No meat? No problem! Our pea protein joint filled with a delicious butternut squash, sweet cranberry and apple stuffing is THE perfect alternative for the big day! Suitable for vegans and gluten-free!

3. Get Your Skates on Colin the Caterpillar - view at Christmas Food at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: £10, 650g| Delivery: UK delivery/ Click & Collect | Available: In-store 6th December. This year, our favourite caterpillar has got his skates on! Do we need to say more? Our CLASSIC, extremely chocolatey sponge roll with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and finished with edible festive decorations is the perfect addition to your Christmas celebrations. As after all…what’s a Christmas without Colin?!

4. Helter Skelter Cake - view at Christmas Food at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: £25, 1.11kg| Delivery: UK delivery/ Click & Collect | Available: In-store 18th December. A light, fluffy Madeira sponge FILLED with sweet raspberry jam and vanilla buttercream. But this isn’t just any cake…our Helter Skelter Cake is topped with a white chocolate helter-skelter dome and edible snowballs that SWOOSH down from the top. Remove the dome to shatter and share, revealing our chocolate winder wonderland inside.

(Image credit: M&S)

Plant Kitchen Roast Butternut Squash Pie - RRP: £7, 425g | Delivery: UK delivery / Click & Collect | Available: In-store 18th December. Butternut squash, carrot, and sautéed spinach, encased in shortcrust pastry and topped with filo pastry. Vegan friendly.

Reindeer-shaped Steamed Buns - RRP: £7, 320G 8-pieces | Delivery: UK delivery / Click & Collect | Available: In-store 16th November available in our 4 for 3 offer on fresh party food. Soft and fluffy steamed bao buns in a fabulously festive reindeer shape, filled with wok-fried vegetables in a sticky plum and hoisin sauce. Suitable for vegans.

Collection Mini Steak Sandwiches - RRP: £7, 230g 10-pieces | Delivery: UK delivery / Click & Collect | Available: In-store 19th October available in our 4 for 3 offer on fresh party food. A real crowd pleaser: 10 mini crunchy sourdough crostini topped with delicious British rump steak slices, caramelised onion chutney, a creamy mustard bechamel sauce AND finished off with crispy onions! In-store 19th October available in our 4 for 3 offer on fresh party food.

Garlic Butter Brioche and Camembert Wreath - RRP: £14, 700g | Delivery: UK delivery / Click & Collect | Available: In-store 23rd November. A luxurious brioche tear 'n' share wreath, handcrafted with swirls of garlic and parsley butter and topped with sun-dried tomatoes. Tear off a piece and dunk it in the gloriously gooey camembert cheese centre.

View the entire M&S Christmas food (opens in new tab) range online now.