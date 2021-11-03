16 of the best advent calendars with food and drink 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Add a touch of merry to your December mornings or evenings with these best advent calendars with food 2021.

There’s something for everyone in our round-up of food and drink advent calendars for the festive season. These non chocolate advent calendars are packed with sumptuous snacks, hearty hot drinks and tipples to get you into the spirit of things. Many of them boast some incredible prices too and are available to add to your weekly grocery shop.

From mini cheeses and shortbread biscuits to herbal teas and hot sauce, there’s no way you’ll be missing those classic chocolate advent calendars or the best beauty advent calendars in the countdown to Christmas. So snap these up before they inevitably sell out.

Best food advent calendars 2021

1. 24 Days of Hot Sauce Chilli Lovers Advent Calendar

Know a sauce lover who can stand the heat? Treat them to this 24 Days of Hot Sauce Chilli Lovers Advent Calendar. It certainly gets our vote for one of the best food advent calendars due to it’s unique offering and bargain price (just £5!). You’ll find 24 bottles – made up of 12 fiery flavours – behind each door.

2. Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar

You cheddar believe it – the Ilchester Cheese advent is back with 24 delicious cheeses to tuck into this December. New for it’s fifth year is the limited edition Ilchester Apple, Onion & Sage cheese that is sure to spread some (tasty) cheer. Scoff one as a tasty snack or pair with a cracker for a light treat after tea. And at this price, we think you’ll agree it’s one of the best food advent calendars on the market.

3. Cartwright & Butler Food Advent Calendar

Food advent calendars don’t get much better than this bumper set from teatime treat specialists Cartwright & Butler. Featuring everything from shortbread biscuits and Earl Grey tea bags to gourmet crackers and onion chutney – this is an ultra-indulgent countdown to Christmas. And that’s not including the entire iced Christmas cake you’ll find behind door 24…

4. 12 Curries of Christmas Advent Calendar

Each door contains a recipe for a Christmas dish, which can be made using the Curry Legend spice blends that come with it! Deliciousness and ideas for Christmas entertaining… is this not one of the best non chocolate advent calendars for 2021? Pre-order now for delivery come October.

5. Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar

The serial snacker’s dream advent calendar is here in the form of Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar. It’s packed full of award-winning gourmet popcorn in a mind-blowing selection of 19 unique flavours including Banoffee Pie, Brandy Butter, Gingerbread, Mint Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice, Speculoos, Salted Caramel and more. Quite possibly one of the dreamiest non chocolate advent calendars.

6. Whittard Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar for Two (24 sachets)

With this advent calendar there’s no need to fight with your partner over who gets the treat of the day as it’s designed for two! There are 12 unique flavours to enjoy from classics like Luxury White and more adventurous flavours like Sticky Toffee Pudding and Peanut Butter. The art deco design will bring a touch of class to whichever room you display it in. A must for any hot chocolate lover.

7. Harrods Kids’ Glow-in-the-Dark Candy Advent Calendar

Candy canes, fizzy baubles, sherbet pips and white jazzies?! This kids’ sweets calendar by Harrods has all our corner shop favourites in it and is easily one of the best non chocolate advent calendars for 2021. But it’s worth noting that your little ones will be just as enamoured by this calendar’s cool glow-in-the-dark feature – perfect for lighting up cold winter nights.

8. Vegan Candy Kittens Christmas Advent Calendar Tree

This one-of-a-kind advent calendar folds out into a 3D tree filled with delicious vegan treats. Flavours include Sour Watermelon, Tropical Mango, Wild Strawberry and Blueberry Bliss. And the good news is it’s returned for 2021 – just make sure you pre-order now for delivery from 8 September.

9. Pukka Organic Christmas Calendar

One of our top rated non chocolate advent calendars. Whether you open your calendar in the morning or as you’re unwinding for the night, this Pukka calendar is the perfect way to take a minute to enjoy some you-time. It’s filled with a selection of classic Pukka teas from Night Time and English Breakfast to Ginseng Matcha Green. It’s excellent value and brilliant for a chilly December.

10. Cheesies Advent Calendar

These mini baked cheeses are a generous and delicious bite or two to enjoy each morning in the countdown to Christmas. You’ll find 24 full-size 20g bags of Cheesies to tuck into, including cheddar, chilli cheddar, goats cheese and gouda. And they’re sure to keep your tastebuds happy all the way to the big day.

11. Walkers Shortbread Advent Calendar 2021

Imagine waking up and tucking into a deliciously, buttery shortbread biscuit every day in the lead-up to Christmas… Well thankfully the Shortbread gods – or rather Walkers – have answered our prayers and presented us with this 24 biscuit door calendar for 2021. From the original shortbread to milk chocolate variations and other biscuit surprises, it’s the perfect advent to open and enjoy with your morning cuppa.

12. Snaffling Pig Merry Piggin’ Christmas Pork Crackling Advent Calendar

If you love pork scratchings but don’t want the booze, Snaffling Pig have one of the best non chocolate advent calendars for you. This A3 advent calendar with 24 mini bags of pork crackling comes with a variety of flavours so you’ll never be bored, plus there’s a gluten free version – bonus!

13. Munchkings Christmas Advent Calendar

For an advent calendar that’ll go down well with those who aren’t big on chocolate, MunchKing’s nutty version is ideal. From smoked paprika-coated nuts to wasabi peanuts, there’s a delicious offering to suit every taste.

14. Fortnum & Mason Christmas Tea Lovers Advent Calendar

Sip away the chilly mornings leading up to Christmas Day in true Fortnum & Mason style. The luxe food retailer’s cosy and cute countdown contains a selection of festive teas with the likes of Christmas Spiced Green Tea, Gin & Tonic Flavour Green Tea, Rose Pouchong and the famous Royal Blend hiding behind each cardboard door.

15. Pact Coffee Advent Calendar

They’re certainly keeping us waiting – Pact have yet to release details of their 2021 calendar. But if it’s anything like last year’s, we know it’s worth the wait. Behind each of the 25 doors is a unique and exclusive coffee which is compatible with aeropress, filter and cafetiere brewing methods. It’s the perfect calendar for any coffee lover who wants to discover a new favourite blend and roast profile.

16. The Very Merry Craft Gin Advent Calendar

This Craft Gin advent calendar is our pick for Christmas 2021 for two good reasons. You’ll find 25 different (and very drinkable) winter gin surprises to sample each day. Gathered from award-winning distilleries up and down the country – hello mini Cambridge Dry Gin and Tarquin’s Cornish Gin. And if that’s not enough, they’ve roped in everyone’s favourite TV breakfast presenter (and Craft Gin Club ambassador) Mr Philip Schofield to share his serving suggestions, tasting notes and general Schofe sparkle. Just scan the QR code to view the video behind the door.

