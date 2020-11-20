Best Christmas food hampers 2020: M&S, John Lewis, Aldi and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Find the best Christmas food hampers for 2020. These hampers will make the perfect Christmas gift for a foodie friend or family member.

A food hamper is the ultimate gift – never more true at Christmas time. We all love a Christmas hamper stuffed full of our favourite foodie products. There are so many to choose from, where do you even start? Don’t worry! We’ve rounded up our favourites to make Christmas shopping that little bit easier for you.

Whether you’re looking for something affordable or you want to get something extra special and push the boat out this year, we have you covered. From Aldi to Marks & Spencers to Fortnum & Mason, we’ve searched the market just for you!

If you’re looking for something for someone specific, we’ve also chosen our favourite hampers for men, top for gluten-free Christmas hampers and those full of booze too.

Our best Christmas hamper guide gives you information about how much each hamper costs, what’s inside and where to purchase from. Regardless of cost, you can be sure that they’re great value and full of fabulously foodie goodies.

Best Christmas food hampers 2020: Quick links

Christmas food hampers under £50

John Lewis’ Taste of Christmas Bag, £20

Waitrose’s Taste of Waitrose Christmas Hamper, £20

Aldi’s Christmas Favourites Hamper, £19.99

M&S Classic Festive Hamper with Fizz, £50

Walker’s Shortbread Build Your Own Hamper, from £15

Lakeland Teacup & Saucer Wicker Hamper, £19.99

Signature Brew’s Christmas Pub in a Box, from £28

Carluccio’s Fortissimo Hamper, £35

Konditor’s Vegan Christmas Celebration, £35

John Lewis’s Gloriously Gluten-Free Sack, £45

Tracklements Great Taste Gift Set, £19.60

Aldi’s Vegan Hamper, £29.99

Christmas food hampers £100 and under

Aldi’s The Luxury Collection Hamper, £59.99

John Lewis’ Festive Treats Hamper, £60

Waitrose’s Gourmet Christmas Hamper, £100

Aldi’s The Ultimate Celebration Hamper, £99.99

Lakeland’s Hay Hampers Ginthusiast’s Christmas Food Hamper, £99.99

Harvey Nichol’s Gin O’Clock Hamper, £80

Red Letter Day’s Twelve Wines Hamper, £100

Cartwright & Butler’s Christmas Afternoon Tea Hamper, £60

Macknade’s Christmas Cheeseboard, £80

Dukeshill Cheese Lovers’ Hamper, £74

Dickson & Morris of Melton Mowbray’s Luxury Hamper, £99

Laithwaites The Extravagance Hamper, £100

Christmas food hampers over £100

M&S Collection Berrington Luxury, £150

M&S Collection Blenheim Luxury Christmas Hamper, £750

The Fortnum’s Classic Christmas Hamper, £175

Fortnum & Mason’s The Christmas Celebration Hamper, £250

Waitrose’s No.1 Luxury Hamper, £125

The Wine Workshops Christmas Fizz Hamper, £140

The Clarence from Paxton & Whitfield, £200

Fortnum & Mason’s Festive Essentials Hamper, Free from Gluten, £150

Sous Chef’s Vegan Pantry Hamper, £115

Claridge’s Mews Hamper, £125

Lakeland’s Hay Hampers The Merriest Christmas Luxury Food Hamper, £149.99

Panzers Splendid Christmas Hamper, £275

Hotel Chocolat’s Festive Feast Hamper, £300

Marks & Spencers Christmas food hampers

M&S Classic Festive Hamper with Fizz

Price: £50

What’s included: An exciting array of M&S products to give Christmas a bit of extra sparkle. From clementine and cranberry Bucks Fizz to milk chocolate sprouts to turkey feast hand cooked crisps. A taste of Christmas for a loved one.

VIEW AT: MARKSANDSPENCER.COM

M&S Collection Berrington Luxury Christmas Hamper with Prosecco

Price: £150

What’s included: A luxurious collection of Christmas goodies including Christmas pudding, panettone, preserves, Marc de Champagne truffles and much, much more. All with the great quality that you can expect from M&S produce.

VIEW AT: MARKSANDSPENCER.COM

M&S Collection Blenheim Luxury Christmas Hamper

Price: £750

What’s included: Everything and anything that you could possibly want to give someone this Christmas. A particular highlight is the Clementine gin liqueur light globe gin. Other goodies include Champagne, Madeira wine, Monnet Cognac Brandy, vintage port, rich fruit cake, figgy pudding chutney, amaretti biscuits, panettone… we could go on but you get the idea! It’s a true M&S experience!

VIEW AT: MARKSANDSPENCER.COM

Fortnum & Mason Christmas food hampers

The Fortnum’s Classic Christmas Hamper

Price: £175

What’s included: the home of hampers, Fortnum & Mason curate the best produce for a truly special Christmas gift. This best selling hamper includes Fortnum’s famous tea, Christmas spiced biscuits and Marc de Champagne Truffles. There’s a trio of booze: Brut Reserve Champagne N.V., Côtes du Rhône and Bordeaux Blanc. All topped off with a St James Christmas Pudding and many more festive goodies.

VIEW AT: FORTNUMANDMASON.COM

Fortnum & Mason’s The Christmas Celebration Hamper

Price: £250

What’s included: The greatest goodies to celebrate Christmas. Tea, Champagne, coffee and wine all wrapped up with some of the best cakes and biscuits. It’s not only sweet things though – dip into the traditional Stilton jar and waxed Cheddar truckle. There really is everything you or your giftee will need for the foodiest of Christmases.

VIEW AT: FORTNUMANDMASON.COM

John Lewis Christmas food hampers

John Lewis’ Taste of Christmas Bag

Price: £20

What’s included: An affordable and delicious introduction to John Lewis hampers. This would make a great gift for a friend or loved one. It includes Christmas biscuits, mince pies, a Christmas preserve, fruit cake, gold foiled white truffles and an English afternoon tea.

VIEW AT: JOHNLEWIS.COM

John Lewis’ Festive Treats Hamper

Price: £60

What’s included: A selection of traditional Christmas favourites, all packaged in a lidded basket. The delights inside include a Santa Lucia Merlot, Christmas pudding, Christmas chutney, mince pies and a luxury chocolate selection. There is also coffee, mature cheddar mini bites and some mince pie shortie biscuits. A wonderful way to celebrate the festivities.

VIEW AT: JOHNLEWIS.COM

Waitrose Christmas food hampers

Waitrose’s Taste of Waitrose Christmas Hamper

Price: £20

What’s included: A festive selection of Waitrose’s Christmas goodies. Including mince pie fudge, Iberico ham & fig crisps, maple and sesame caramelised cashews, a delicious selection of lebkuchen and Waitrose Christmas Shortbread Stars. All wrapped up in a Christmas-green box.

VIEW AT: JOHNLEWIS.COM

Waitrose’s Gourmet Christmas Hamper

Price: £100

What’s included: A carefully picked collection of Waitrose Blueprint wine and their Christmas selection. A bottle each of Shiraz, Prosecco and Pinot Grigio complements the food goods. Cranberry curd, salted butterscotch mallows, whisky & marmalade crumbly fudge and pear, chestnut & rum panettone are among the tasty highlights.

VIEW AT: JOHNLEWIS.COM

Waitrose’s No.1 Luxury Hamper

Price: £125

What’s included: You know you are getting with Waitrose & Partners and this one delivers their finest products. There are sweet and savoury goodies such as a nougat selection, cantuccini, salted caramel truffles, stuffed queen olives and pesto grissini rubata. Also, a bottle of Shiraz, Sauvignon Blanc and a Cava – Waitrose’s selection of wine is well known for being of good quality. Everything is delivered in a beautiful grey wicker basket.

VIEW AT: JOHNLEWIS.COM

Aldi Christmas food hampers

Aldi’s Christmas Favourites Hamper

Price: £19.99

What’s included: A lovely selection of Aldi products and all at an affordable price. Strawberry and Champagne preserves, Specially Selected Florentines, a fruit cake bar, salted caramel truffles and a bottle of Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec.

VIEW AT: ALDI.CO.UK

Aldi’s The Luxury Collection Hamper

Price: £59.99, aldi.co.uk

What’s included: A specially curated range of Aldi’s well-known Specially Selected products. Everything from tea to jam to sweet treats (including their lovely florentines). Aldi are becoming famed for their affordable yet top quality wines and two of these – New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and an Argentinian Malbec – are included too. And, because it’s Christmas of course, there is also a fruity Christmas pudding.

VIEW AT: ALDI.CO.UK

Aldi’s The Ultimate Celebration Hamper

Price: £99.99

What’s included: Everything you need to treat someone to an ultimate Christmas. There’s tea, tortillas, marmalade, olives fudge, chocolate, chocolate, more chocolate, coffee, cheese, crackers, nuts, stollen bites, medjoul dates, chutney, shortbread, white wine, red wine, Christmas pudding, Christmas cake…and, most importantly, Aldi’s award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne. Hopefully that illustrates just how ultimate this hamper really is!

VIEW AT: ALDI.CO.UK

Christmas food hampers with gin

Lakeland’s Hay Hampers Ginthusiast’s Christmas Food Hamper

Price: £99.99

What’s included: Anything and everything that you need to enjoy a good old gin & tonic! Manchester Gin Signature Blend, Grantham Gin Spiced Apple & Gingerbread Heritage Batch, Polara Artisan Tonic, cheeses galore, mackerel pate, relishes, crackers, olives, nuts and crisps. It’s a generous amount to spend but it’s well worth the money!

VIEW AT: LAKELAND.CO.UK

Harvey Nichol’s Gin O’Clock Hamper

Price: £80

What’s included: Gin and everything you need to enjoy it. There are two British gin miniatures including one which is exclusive to Harvey Nichols. It’s from a multi-award winning distillery in the Cairngorns. The other gin is Daffy’s which is loved by many gin fans. There’s also Harvey Nichols tonic water, a lovely glass to drink it all from and some snacks to go with a perfectly made G&T.

VIEW AT: HARVEYNICHOLS.COM

Christmas food hampers with wine

Red Letter Day’s Twelve Wines Hamper

Price: £100

What’s included: Enough fine wine to keep someone going for some time. Prosecco, Australian Chardonnay and Shiraz, American Zinfandel Rosé, Italian Pinot Grigio, a superb selection of French red and white wine, two South African beauties and a couple of Chilean delights. There will be many a glass raised over this tip-top hamper.

VIEW AT: REDLETTERDAYS.CO.UK

The Wine Workshop’s Christmas Fizz Hamper

Price: £80 for 3 bottles, £140 for 6 bottles

What’s included: This hamper includes classic Christmas fizz specially selected by Nancy Gilchrist (a Master of Wine). The wines are from all around the world. It is also possible to upgrade the hamper to include a delicious cheese selection.

VIEW AT: THEWINEWORKSHOP.CLUB

Afternoon tea hampers for Christmas

Cartwright & Butler’s Christmas Afternoon Tea Hamper

Price: £60

What’s included: A stunning selection of Cartwright & Butler products. You can always expect the best from Cartwright & Butler; their afternoon tea hamper does not disappoint! Inside the lucky un-wrapper will find the finest tea, savoury cheese flatbreads, spiced orange and cranberry shortbread, melt-in-the-mouth fudge, spiced plum preserve and fabulous fruit candies. All perfectly presented in a Christmas-green wicker hamper.

VIEW AT: CARTWRIGHTANDBUTLER.CO.UK

Walker’s Shortbread Build Your Own Hamper

Price: from £15

What’s included: This depends on what you pick but there are many shortbread based goodies to choose from. These include traditional shortbread fingers, salted caramel shortbread biscuits and a gluten-free selection.

VIEW AT: WALKERSSHORTBREAD.COM

Lakeland Teacup & Saucer Wicker Hamper

Price: £19.99

What’s included: Everything you need to take time out to enjoy a cuppa. Grandma Wild’s Fruit & Lemon Biscuits, Raspberry Jam (perfect on fresh scones!), Bramble House Mixed Nut-Topped Fruit Cake and, of course, English Breakfast Tea by New English Teas. You better get the kettle on!

VIEW AT: LAKELAND.CO.UK

Christmas food hampers with cheese

Macknade’s Christmas Cheeseboard

Price: £80

What’s included: Only the finest products are used by Macknade. Four superb cheeses, delectable condiments to go with them (such as The Fine Cheese Co’s quince jam), Zingiberi Bakery crackers, fresh figs and fresh grapes all wrapped up in Macknade’s signature box. This will be the highlight of anyone’s Christmas.

VIEW AT: MACKNADE.COM

Dukeshill Cheese Lovers’ Hamper

Price: £74

What’s included: everything that a cheese lover could wish for, all wrapped up in a Dukeshill hamper. Isle of Mull Cheddar, Baron Bigod, Cote Hill Blue and Damson Fruit Cheese make up the cheese selection. There’s then chutney, sea salt thins, multi-seed crackers and parmesan and pistachio sablés to join them. Dukeshill are purveyors of the best quality food. Need proof? They are appointed by Her Majesty The Queen.

VIEW AT: DUKESHILLHAM.CO.UK

The Clarence from Paxton & Whitfield

Price: £200

What’s included: an all-British hamper of cheese from the UK’s oldest cheesemonger. There is over 3KG of cheese inside; from the classic Paxton & Whitfield Stilton, to more modern cheeses such as raw milk, Brie-style Baron Bigod. Also inside is a beautiful Acacia wood board set, a stilton scoop, cheese biscuits, accompaniments for the cheeses and a bottle of red and white wine. And obviously many more cheeses!

VIEW AT: PAXTONANDWHITFIELD.CO.UK

Christmas food hampers for men

Signature Brew’s Christmas Pub in a Box

Price: from £28

What’s included: This beer-illiant hamper comes in three sizes (8, 16 or 24 cans) and includes a mix of core beers from this brewery renowned for its collaborations with bands. It also includes 1 Signature Brew glass, Christmassy pub treats, beer mat, Christmas Spotify playlist and a Christmas music quiz.

VIEW AT: SIGNATUREBREW.CO.UK

Carluccio’s Fortissimo Hamper

Price: £35

What’s included: This one is great for the chilli-loving man in your life. This perfectly priced zinging hamper includes chilli oil, chilli pesto, chilli filei pasta, crushed chillies in a lovely ceramic pot and seeds to grow your own chillies. Don’t just spice up your life, spice up someone else’s!

VIEW AT: CARLUCCIOS.COM

Dickson & Morris of Melton Mowbray’s Luxury Hamper

Price: £99

What’s included: many treats for the pork pie lover in your life! As well as a selection of world-renowned pork pies, there is red and white wine, Prosecco, blue Stilton and some thick pork sausage. The hamper comes in two parts – a lovely wicker basket and an insulated box containing the perishable items.

VIEW AT: PORKPIE.CO.UK

Gluten-free Christmas hampers

John Lewis’s Gloriously Gluten-Free Sack

Price: £45

What’s included: A wonderful range of gluten-free goodies including gingerbread fudge, Christmas chutney, chocolate & hazelnut cookies and an iced fruit cake. All of which can be washed down with the Pinot Grigio.

VIEW AT: JOHNLEWIS.COM

Fortnum & Mason’s Festive Essentials Hamper, Free from Gluten

Price: £150

What’s included: A hamper full of gluten-free delights. Nobody should miss out at Christmas time! There’s a gluten-free St James Christmas Pudding, cognac butter, fig preserve, gluten-free Christmas cake, the finest tea, Blancs de Blancs Champagne and so much more.

VIEW AT: FORTNUMANDMASON.COM

Tracklements Great Taste Gift Set

Price: £19.60

What’s included: A great set for anyone who is a cheese lover but gluten-free. There’s a beautiful wooden cheeseboard included with three delicious award-winning Tracklement’s Fruit Cheeses: Quince, Damson and Gooseberry.

VIEW AT: TRACKLEMENTS.CO.UK

Vegan Christmas hampers

Sous Chef’s Vegan Pantry Hamper

Price: £115

What’s included: Everything the vegan in your life needs to stock up their vegan pantry! Sous Chef are known for selecting the highest quality ingredients and products. The best chefs use them regularly. The hamper includes delicious ingredients such as black truffle oil, La Favorita Pesto with Genovese Basil DOP, dried wild porcini mushrooms and Nicolas Alziari Provence Fruity & Soft Olive Oil.

VIEW AT: SOUSCHEF.CO.UK

Aldi’s Vegan Hamper

Price: £29.99

What’s included: A great selection of vegan treats perfect for everyone. There’s a lovely range of Aldi’s growing vegan products. There are gourmet gummy candies, sweet caramel centred dark chocolate truffles, Medjoul dates and richly spiced Free From Christmas pudding. Oh, and a wonderful bottle of vegan Merlot!

VIEW AT: ALDI.CO.UK

Konditor’s Vegan Christmas Celebration

Price: £35

What’s included: Perfect treats for a festive vegan celebration. Included is a Chocolate Raspberry Velvet Cake, vegan mince pies and a bag of Spiced Kipferl Cookies.

VIEW AT: KONDITOR.CO.UK

Luxury Christmas hampers

Claridge’s Mews Hamper

Price: £125

What’s included: Does anywhere say luxury like Claridge’s? This hamper is a selection of exclusive produce from the world-famous restaurant, including milk couverture champagne truffles and Claridge’s bespoke blend of tea. Delicious!

VIEW AT: CLARIDGES.CO.UK

Lakeland’s Hay Hampers The Merriest Christmas Luxury Food Hamper

Price: £149.99, lakeland.co.uk

What’s included: This hamper is filled to the brim with delicious products. There’s all the booze you could wish for: prosecco, red wine, white wine and port (as well as some lemonade for those not drinking alcohol). To be swilled down by the drinks, there are all the festive favourites such as mince pies and delectable chocolates. If that’s not enough, there are fine cheeses and an array of condiments to go alongside them on a festive cheeseboard. After all that, the lucky gifted individual can treat themselves to some of the sweet goodies.

VIEW AT: LAKELAND.CO.UK

Laithwaites The Extravagance Hamper

Price: £100

What’s included: Two wines from the South of France that you can expect to be fantastic (Laithwaites know what they are talking about!). Packaged in a beautiful kubu basket with delicious treats such as smoked chilli crisps, dipped chocolate chip cookies and a fruit-packed Dundee Cake. Delightful!

VIEW AT: LAITHWAITES.CO.UK

Panzer’s Splendid Christmas Hamper

Price: £275

What’s included: Some of the most delicious produce on the market – that’s what! Panzer’s source and create some of the finest produce and they have collated a range of traditional Christmas fare for this hamper. Smoked salmon, Stilton cheese, Seville orange marmalade, marron glacé and much, much more.

VIEW AT: PANZERS.CO.UK

Hotel Chocolat’s Festive Feast Hamper

Price: £300

What’s included: A truly choc-tastic experience. This is at the top end of anyone’s budget but, if you’re really trying to please a chocolate lover – this would do it. Not only does this include some of Hotel Chocolat’s finest chocolate, but there’s also prosecco, Chocolat Cream Liqueur, salted caramel vodka, cocoa gin, Milky Hot Chocolat and macarons galore. It’s a truly chocolate-covered festive extravaganza.

VIEW AT: HOTELCHOCOLAT.COM

