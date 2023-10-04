M&S' Yummy Mummy Colin the Caterpillar is coming back - here's when to buy it, (but we're obsessed with the new cute twist)

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

M&S' Yummy Mummy Colin the Caterpillar is set to return in time for Halloween - but we're obsessed with these mummified babies and they look too good to share.

The supermarket chain has announced the return of its Yummy Mummy Colin the Caterpillar after a year of "yummification" as part of its Halloween themed sweets and treats.

Coated in a double layer of chocolate - 190% MORE chocolate than the original Colin, step aside Great British Bake Off contestants, he makes the perfect Halloween showstopper.

Yummy Mummy features Colin's classic extremely chocolatey sponge, filled with signature chocolate buttercream, then coated in a layer of Colin’s classic milk chocolate AND a layer of creamy white chocolate too!

It's in stores from 17th October (RRP £12.00, 865g), but if you can't wait until then, you'll love these new five-pack of mummified mini's which are available in store now for £3.25.

M&S Yummy Mummy Colin the Caterpillar £12 | Ocado.com This Yummy mummy Colin the Caterpillar serves 12, and features chocolate sponge roll filled with chocolate buttercream and coated in a layer of classic milk chocolate and a layer of creamy white chocolate too. The decorations are edible, and it's suitable for vegetarians.

Colin recently celebrated reaching 60,000 followers on his official Instagram page with his own mini caterpillar creation. He captioned it, "60,000 FOLLOWERS! When I started this page a couple of years ago, never did I think it would take off like this... you really make this caterpillar blush!



"I'd like to thank all my fans who've followed and supported me over the years... what's been your favourite memory of me on social?"

A post shared by Colin the Caterpillar (@official_colinthecaterpillar) A photo posted by on

And shoppers who were lucky enough to get their hands on the limited edition cake last year have said it's actually BETTER than the original (sorry Colin OG).

One shopper wrote at the time, "Had this with my friends over the Halloween weekend and it was incredible, even better than the classic one. I hope they bring it back next year or do a variation for all year round!"

Another happy shopper added, "This was lovely, I hope it is brought back next year. The thick layers of chocolate were immense and we made it last the whole of the Halloween week due to not needing much of it and the sponge didn't go dry. Just wonderful!"

But another non-so-keen fan warned, "Very sickly. Far too much white chocolate. Even my chocoholic son refused to eat more than one tiny slice."

But if you love chocolate and hate sharing with the kids then it's surely still a winner - as they'll only have one slice!

