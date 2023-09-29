3 ingredients and 15 minutes to make this Halloween treat - and it's easy for kids to make too
This spooky recipe is perfect for sharing!
Halloween is around the corner and if you're planning on throwing a party, we think this easy tear-and-share hack is the perfect spooky snack.
As October arrives, many families are getting ready to celebrate Halloween by compiling a to-be-watched list of the best Halloween movies and preparing their all-important Halloween costumes. For some, a seasonal gathering is on the cards too, complete with the best Halloween party food ideas.
Fortunately, content creators everywhere are on hand to help out with this, and we've seen some ingenious Halloween-themed recipes floating about on Instagram in recent weeks. And one user in particular has caught our eye. Annie Kaly has gained over 155,000 followers on Instagram for her "cute and easy food ideas", and there's no shortage of spooktacular treats on her page.
But our favourite recipe is her easy puff pastry spider. It's simple, fun and a great activity to do with kids, but the best part is that you only need three ingredients to make it - and it takes just 15 minutes in the oven to cook.
Annie spreads Nutella between two sheets of ready-made puff pastry before cutting it into the shape of the spider, and quite rightly captions her recipe video, "The perfect Halloween treat! This Nutella filled puff pastry is so delicious and easy to make, with only three ingredients. Such a fun idea for your Halloween party".
How to make a puff pastry spider
A post shared by A n n i 🧋 •Baking at home• (@anniekaly)
A photo posted by on
Ingredients
- 2 sheets of puff pastry (or make your own with this puff pastry recipe)
- 2tbsp Nutella (or any chocolate spread of your choice)
- 1 egg
Method
- Roll out your first sheet of puff pastry, and spread a layer of Nutella on top
- Place your second sheet of puff pastry on top
- Place a ramekin, drinking glass or another round item in the centre of the pastry
- Using a knife, slice four lines in the pastry from the bottom of the ramekin to the edge of the pasty and repeat on each side - these will be the spiders 'legs'
- Twist each 'leg' around several times
- Remove the ramekin and bush the pastry with egg wash
- Bake for 15 minutes at 200C/400F/Gas Mark 6
- Optional: Use writing icing to decorate your spider - Annie uses black and white icing to give her spider a pair of eyes!
Annie's followers were impressed with her easy Halloween recipe, with one Instagram user commenting "Such a cute idea," while another said, "I would like this for Halloween".
Others were quick to point out that the recipe makes a great snack for a Halloween party, as well as a fun and tasty treat to make with kids.
Looking for more Halloween recipes? Try these Halloween cake pops or this Halloween pizza. If you've got lots of pumpkin to use up, you might want to try Gordon Ramsay's pumpkin soup recipe too.
