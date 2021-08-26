We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Returning items include the Mozzarella Dippers!

This week, McDonald’s has debuted six new menu items, including the return of a few fan faves.

The rollout follows the success of the McSpicy, the brand’s spiciest ever burger.

Fans can now enjoy old McDonald’s favourites like the cheesy yet crunchy Mozzarella Dippers and the Big Tasty burger – yum!

Since the brand’s dining menu is continually updated with limited-edition goodies, fans will need to hurry to the stores quickly before things change again.

All new menu items will be available at McDonald’s stores starting today and on Just Eat.

The foodie relaunch follows the removal of six items from the menu, including the single and double BBQ Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Mars McFlurries, and the McSpicy burger, which will hopefully be restocked soon.

The iconic Garlic Cheese Bites are also no longer available, with Mozzarella Dippers taking their place.

The Chicken BBQ Smokehouse burger, which is made up of two chicken fillets, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato, and onion relish in a ciabatta bun, is also set to be added back on the menu for only £4.39 on its own or £5.69 for a meal.

Shoppers will also be able to pick from a Cadbury Milk Chocolate McFlurry and a Cadbury Caramel McFlurry.

The new menu items can be ordered through the My McDonald’s app drive-thru, McDelivery, or Click and Serve.

Due to supply chain concerns, all milkshakes are off the menu for customers in England, Scotland, and Wales.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said, “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.”

Adding, “Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible.”