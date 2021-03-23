McDonald’s is axing five beloved items from the menu

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald's is axing five fan favourites from its menu and we're pretty devastated.

McDonald’s loves to spice things up and regularly treats diners to limited edition burgers, nuggets, and new items on the breakfast menu. But sadly that means you can fall in love with a burger, and it might be gone a few weeks later.

McDonald’s has been the perfect treat through the long days of the third lockdown, remaining open for drive through and delivery.

Social media users even shared recipes to try to make their own McDonald’s meals like, the famous hash browns, at home.

Now, McDonald’s has some sad news for loyal foodie fans because five items from the menu are being axed.

The Grand Big Mac which was introduced on February the 10th will be removed this month, and the Homestyle Crispy Chicken Burger will be gone today. Devastated!

McFlurry fans aren’t safe from disappointment either, the Cadbury flake McFlurry and Cadbury Flake Raspberry Mcflurry are being discontinued too.

The much-loved mozzarella dippers will be leaving the menu soon too, but not till May 4th, so make the most of them while you can. Although we were recently blessed with the news that they’re super easy to replicate from our own kitchen, so we’ll be rustling up some homemade McDonald’s mozzarella dippers once they’re no longer available at the golden arches.

McDonald’s lovers took to Twitter to confess their love for the Homestyle Crispy Chicken Burger when it was launched, so it’ll no doubt be a day of heartbreak for this lot when it goes.

One wrote ‘@McDonaldsUK just letting you know that if you ever get rid of that new crispy chicken burger thingy I’ll be raging.’

‘Please @McDonaldsUK keep the homestyle crispy chicken, it is the best burger on the menu🥰,’ wrote another.

A third added, ‘@RealMcDondals Never get rid of the homestyle chicken burger. Never!’

Sadly McDonald’s did warn the items were limited edition.

There have also been questions over where the traditional Easter Creme Egg McFlurry will be available.

One tweeter pleaded, ‘I need to know when/if McDonald’s is going to be bringing back the Creme Egg McFlurry this Easter🥺’

Luckily, the Creme Egg McFlurry will make a re-appearance this week – along with some more yummy additions like the Chicken BBQ Smokehouse Burger, Big Tasty without bacon and the Cadbury caramel McFlurry.