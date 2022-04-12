Morrisons is giving away FREE hot cross buns for Easter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons will give away over 10,000 free hot cross buns in stores across the country for Easter 2022.

There’s no better way to spend Easter than indulging in some of the best hot cross buns on the market or whipping up your favourite hot cross bun recipe—and Morrisons is set to treat customers to a special treat this Easter period.

Morrison’s bakers are doing everything possible to make sure that you can enjoy your freshly baked goodies right from the oven. Even better, there’s no need to spend any money to qualify. Morrisons employees will instead give the buns at random.

According to Morrisons’ latest research, over 80% of their customers expect to buy hot cross buns this week, with 39% admitting they can’t picture Easter without them.

Morrisons Bakery Manager Jacob Cox explains, “Easter is a time to share and celebrate and we wanted to do something that would put a smile on customers’ faces. We know hot cross buns are a favourite at this time of year, which is why we’re giving away our traditional Market Street version for customers to enjoy on us.”

If you’re looking for a fresh hot cross bun for breakfast, head to your local Morrisons, where bakers begin their shifts at 5 a.m. and are expected to bake over eight million hot cross buns in-store for Easter.

The programme hopes to encourage customers to pay forward with acts of kindness so that everyone can enjoy themselves.

The sugary giveaway comes after Morrisons launched a special Mother’s Day menu with all items priced at less than 99p, helping little ones treat their mothers with their pocket money.