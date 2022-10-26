Morrisons and Heinz are giving away FREE hot meals

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Morrisons has teamed up with Heinz to offer shoppers a free hot meal when they 'ask for Henry' at in-store cafes.

The Morrisons 'Ask for Henry' campaign is an attempt to support customers during the ongoing cost of living crisis which has seen many families struggling to pay council tax (opens in new tab) and other household bills alongside rising energy costs (opens in new tab) and soaring inflation.

(Image credit: Morrisons)

Customers who 'ask for Henry' at a Morrisons café counter will be served a hot baked potato topped with Heinz Beanz - completely free of charge.

The Ask for Henry free hot meal offer is running at Morrisons until November 6 and is open to everyone. You don't need to spend any money in the café or in store to qualify.

If you need a helping hand this half term, from 26th October you can simply ‘ask for Henry’ at your nearest @Morrisons café, and you will be given a free Heinz Beanz meal. 1 meal per person per day, old or young, no questions asked, until stocks last. pic.twitter.com/AJActUeDKZOctober 25, 2022 See more

According to Heinz, the campaign was launched to support people during the cost of living crisis in honour of Henry J. Heinz who founded the brand and was known for his 'good heart' and 'kind spirit' - and whose birthday was in October.

A Heinz spokesperson said: 'From a young age, Henry would make food with his mother in their family kitchen, using ingredients picked from their garden, to share with his local community.'

The Ask for Henry offer is running in all 397 Morrisons café across the country and the brand expects to give away more than 160,000 free hot meals during the campaign.

The Morrisons Ask for Henry free hot meal campaign comes after Morrisons gave away free hot cross buns for Easter (opens in new tab) while Tesco increased the price of Tesco meal deals (opens in new tab) from £3 to £3.50.