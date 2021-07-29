We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is letting kids eat free in its cafés all summer long, saving parents time and money when it comes to feeding the little ones throughout the school break.

Keeping your little ones entertained throughout the summer is difficult enough, but keeping them fed can be an entirely different story.

Finding new recipes or making time to cook something different every day is undoubtedly time consuming and can be costly.

Morrisons is launching a summer-long campaign that lets children eat for free every day.

During the summer holidays, customers can enjoy a complimentary kid’s meal with every adult meal over £4.50.

The offer is valid at Morrisons cafés nationwide throughout the summer holidays to help parents save money on breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Adult menu items include a Full English Breakfast with vegetarian and vegan options, tasty salads, and café classics such as fish and chips, lasagne, and chicken tikka masala.

While the children’s menu features everything from beans on toast to chicken nuggets and chips, all of which are served with a piece of fruit and a drink.

Morrisons’ Head of Cafes, Ali Lyons, said, “We know that feeding the whole family during the summer holidays can quickly add up and so we’re pleased to be running our Kids Eat Free All Day deal.”

Morrisons has also assured customers that the Kids Eat Free All Day promotion will run until September 5.

For parents who are hesitant to go out now that the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, Ali added, “We recently introduced a brand-new menu and have invested heavily in coronavirus safety measures such as screens and our contactless ‘Order & Pay’ app.

“This means that whether you are popping into your local Morrisons to do some grocery shopping or passing by one on a day-out you’ll have a safe and cost-effective option when thinking about ways to feed the children.”