This lean lasagne recipe is a classic crowd pleaser dish, but it magically comes in at under 500 calories.

Delicious layers of unctuous meaty ragù and creamy white sauce blanketed between sheets of pasta – the whole family will love this dinner. Though you will be making your own meat sauce and white sauce, this is an easy recipe, and really satisfying to make (and to eat of course). You can slim it down even more by exchanging the lean mince for Quorn, and swapping the cheddar/mozzarella mix for a low fat version. While it makes enough for 6-8 people, we find this dinner is a great batch cook as well – lasagne tastes even better reheated the following day. This is one of our low calorie dinners.

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

500g (1lb) lean minced beef

4 tbsp red wine

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tsp dried oregano

2 bay leaves

700ml (24fl oz) milk

1 small onion, peeled and quartered

3 tbsp cornflour

100g (3½oz) ready-grated Cheddar and mozzarella, mixed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated nutmeg

A packet of lasagne sheets (no pre-cooking required)

30g (1oz) Parmesan, grated

Method To make the meat sauce: Heat the oil in large pan, add the onion and carrot and fry for 10 mins. Add the garlic, cook for another 2 mins and then tip this into a bowl.

Brown the mince. Put onions back in, add the wine, ketchup, tomatoes, oregano and a bay leaf. Simmer for 30 mins.

To make the white sauce: Put all but 3 tbsp of milk in a pan. Add the other bay leaf and the onion. Bring to the boil, then take it off the heat and leave it for 15 mins. Take out the onion and bay leaf. Mix the reserved 3 tbsp milk with the cornflour and whisk into the infused milk over a medium heat. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 minutes to make a thickish, smooth sauce. Add the Cheddar and mozzarella and season well, with lots of nutmeg, too.

Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Spoon a thin layer of meat sauce into the dish, then a little cheese sauce. Put a layer of lasagne on top, add more of the meat and cheese sauces, for another couple of layers. Finish with lasagne sheets and cheese sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake for 45-60 mins.

Top tip for this lasagne recipe:

Choose a deep dish so you can get a good amount of layers - this makes the most impressive lasagne. Use a tub of cheese sauce for speed, if you like, instead of the cheese sauce.

