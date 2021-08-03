Morrisons has launched a Bourbon and Custard Cream hybrid

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What would you pick if you had to choose between a Bourbon and a Custard Cream?

Of course, making such a decision is hard, which is why Morrisons has created a new treat by combining two of the most iconic biscuits.

The supermarket has introduced new Bourbon Creams, which feature a Custard Cream filling and the famous Bourbon biscuit casing.

The best part is that a whole pack is only 40p – and while they might not be the healthiest biscuits, we’re dying to give them a try.

Instagram food blogger, Kevs Snack Reviews, shared a snap of the brand new biccies, sharing a peek inside the cookie hybrid.

“They’re rather nice! There’s the cocoa flavour of a bourbon, balanced out by the mellow vanilla custard-like sweet filling. It’s not the same rich chocolatey experience as a normal bourbon, just different,” a caption beside the upload says.

“Overall I rather enjoyed these. I probably wouldn’t get them again though, because I just prefer bourbon and custard creams to be one way or the other. But it’s a fun mashup!”