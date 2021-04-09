Healthiest biscuits: Best and worst biscuits for your diet revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our guide to the healthiest biscuits – and the biscuits that are the worst for your diet revealed…

It’s no secret that us Brits love biscuits with research revealing our national biscuit consumption as higher than America and all other major European countries.

27 million UK households buy biscuits, with 61 per cent of the country admitting to owning a ‘biscuit tin’. But how well do we know whats in our sweet treats and the impact they have on our waistlines?

Whilst we know biscuits aren’t exactly healthy snacks, some of our favourites carry high fat and lots of hidden sugar. And these refined carbs can seriously cause havoc to our diet if we’re not conscious of our choices.

Because a world without biscuits is not an option, we decided to investigate the healthiest biscuits out there for you to make mindful choices when next craving an afternoon treat.

Whether your a digestives devotee, a shortbread addict or a chocolate biscuits fan, we’ve compiled all the need-to-know nutritional info and asked an expert to weigh on the best and worst biscuits for your diet.

We won’t spoil the surprise, but let’s just say that our healthiest biscuit guide will definitely give you food for thought.

Healthiest biscuits at a glance:

The healthiest biscuit overall is the mighty Mcvitie’s Rich Tea. Each one of these classic British biccies has just 38 calories and boasts 0.1g saturated fat – making it the best biscuit for saturated fat content too. A low calorie snack that is low sugar and low in saturated fat, we can safely say that Rich Teas are a triple-threat in the biscuit world…

Healthiest biscuit overall: Mcvitie’s Rich Tea

Mcvitie’s Rich Tea Best biscuit for sugar content: Tesco Malted Milk biscuits

Tesco Malted Milk biscuits Best biscuit for saturated fat content: Mcvitie’s Rich Tea

While the worst biscuit overall is the beloved Kit Kat, which sadly hides a huge helping of sugar and calories. Each (delicious) wafer biscuit bar contains 104 calories and has 10.2g of sugar. This equates to a third of the NHS’s daily allowance on sugar. So it’s definitely not one to tuck into if you are dieting.

Worst biscuit overall: Kit Kat

Kit Kat Worst biscuit for sugar content: Kit Kat

Kit Kat Worst biscuit for saturated fat content: Walkers Shortbread Rounds

“It is very tempting to raid the biscuit barrel whilst at home,” Jane Clarke, dietitian and founder of Nourish tells us. “However, it is worth knowing some biscuit choices are slightly better than others.”

Knowing which ones are better nutrition wise is always good information to have in your back pocket. Especially if you’re making a conscious effort to improve your diet.

People can unknowingly meet their daily sugar or saturated fats limit by simply nibbling on two or more treats at teatime. So it’s always good to be mindful of this whilst still allowing yourself to indulge from time to time.

“Before you reach for the biscuit tin, try to remember they do usually contain a large amount of empty calories, unhealthy fats and highly processed carbohydrates,” adds Jane. “What’s more, they’re mostly low in fibre and whole grains. So it’s best to enjoy in moderation as a treat.”

With this in mind, we consulted the calorie, sugar and saturated fat content of Britain’s favourite brands to rank the healthiest biscuits from best to worst.

Healthiest biscuits ranked from best to worst:

Overall healthiest biscuit: Mcvitie’s Rich Tea

Per biscuit –

Cals: 38

Fat: 1.3g

Saturated fat: 0.1g

Sugar: 1.5g

Salt: 0.06g

Price: £1.29 at Tesco

Verdict: We’ve given the healthiest biscuit crown to the humble Rich Tea. Made from vegetable oil, Rich Teas are lowest in saturated fat and additionally low in calories. Dietitian Jane Clarke deems Rich Teas as the best amongst our biscuit bunch: “These are made up of 1.3g fat, 1.5g sugar and 0.06g salt which ranks high up in terms of nutrition.”

Healthiest chocolate biscuit: Mcvitie’s Digestive Thins

Per biscuit –

Cals: 31

Fat: 1.5g

Saturated fat: 0.8g

Sugar: 1.9g

Salt: 0.06g

Price: £1.59 at Ocado

Verdict: These slimmed-down digestives ranked the highest in our healthiest biscuits list. “One milk chocolate digestive thins contains 31 calories, which is great for a biscuit,” says dietitian Clarke. “They are also made up of 1.5g fat, 1.9g sugar and 0.06g salt meaning they can be ranked very high in terms of nutritional value.” It’s good to know that you can enjoy two of these thins and they’ll still contain less calories than a normal-sized biscuit.

Lowest in sugar: Tesco Malted Milk Biscuits

Per biscuit –

Cals: 43

Fat: 1.9g

Saturated Fat: 0.9g

Sugar: 1.5g

Salt: 0.1g

Price: 45p at Tesco

Verdict: You can tuck into these Tesco malted milk biscuits guilt-free with these ranked the lowest for sugar content. Jane Clarke also notes malted milk’s low sugar and low saturate fat content. Overall, these biscuits are win win.

Lowest calorie biscuit: Party Rings

Per biscuit –

Cals: 25

Fat: 0.8g

Saturated Fat: 0.4g

Sugar: 2.0g

Salt: 0.04g

Price: 50p at Tesco

Verdict: These biscuits are worth celebrating. The sweet party treats rank well in our healthiest biscuits test, topping the charts as the lowest calorie biscuits available. Jane also rates their low fat, sugar and salt content.

Oreo Thins

Per biscuit –

Cals: 30

Fat: 1.2g

Saturated fat: 0.5g

Sugar: 2.3g

Salt: 0.05g

Price: £1.00 at Tesco

Verdict: Oreo Thins are delicious AND rank as the biscuit containing the lowest calories. “An Oreo thins box comes as little packets of 4 biscuits. This contains 119 calories for 4 biscuits meaning each one is approximately 29 calories which is great,” says Jane. Just be aware though that too many of these will significantly bump up your sugar intake.

Tesco Ginger Nuts

Per biscuit –

Cals: 46

Fat: 1.5g

Saturated fat: 0.7g

Sugar: 2.6g

Salt: 0.1g

Price: 45p at Tesco

Verdict: With 46 calories per biscuit, Jane ranks these biscuits fairly high on the healthiest biscuits chart. Ginger nuts are also good to choose because of the iron-rich molasses content. Three biscuits will provide about a tenth of the recommended daily allowance of iron which is good for your blood.

Mcvitie’s Jaffa cakes

Per biscuit –

Cals: 46

Fat: 1.0g

Saturated fat: 0.5g

Sugar: 6.1g

Salt: 0.03g

Price: £1.00 at Tesco

Verdict: Jaffa cakes are another healthier chocolate biscuit option. With 1g of fat and 46 calories per biscuit (or is it a cake?) dietitian Jane Clarke deems them good nutrition wise. She just warns of the high sugar content, which could cause a sugar spike and have you reaching back in the biscuit jar sooner rather than later.

Mcvitie’s Digestive

Per biscuit –

Cals: 71

Fat: 3.1g

Saturated fat: 1.5g

Sugar: 2.2g

Salt: 0.2g

Price: £1.29 at Tesco

Verdict: As Jane simply states: “Nutrition wise they aren’t awful, but they’re not the best biscuit.” Digestives carry nearly twice as many calories as their Rich Tea relative. Yet, their high wholewheat content makes digestives a good source of fibre which helps provide healthy digestion.

Maryland Cookies

Per biscuit –

Cals: 52

Fat: 2.35g

Saturated fat: 1.2g

Sugar: 3.65g

Salt: 0.06g

Price: £1.30 at Tesco

Verdict: Not bad for a biscuit with chocolate chips – these cookies have less saturated fat than many other chocolatey options. Just beware of these sweet cookies’ sugar content. Take a leaf out of Jane’s book and enjoy in moderation.

Tesco Custard Creams

Per biscuit –

Cals: 59

Fat: 2.5g

Saturated fat: 1.5g

Sugar: 3.4g

Salt: 0.1g

Price: 45p at Tesco