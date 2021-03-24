Morrisons launches new limited-edition Easter Treats Box for just £22

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons have launched their limited-edition Easter Treats Box, perfect for you and your loved ones to enjoy this Easter weekend.

This delicious and fun food box is the perfect way to treat yourself and your family this Easter.

Easter Treats Box

With delivery included in the £22 price, this scrumptious and gift box is packed full of goodies to help give you and your family an Easter Weekend to remember! VIEW AT MORRISONS

Whether you’ve been looking forward to Easter 2021 for months, or just love indulging in Easter eggs when the time comes, we all deserve a treat this Easter Weekend.

Some of us might have even been searching for where to buy Easter eggs online and there are definitely some of the best kids’ Easter eggs out there this year. But if you want to enjoy the magic of Easter – and some delicious treats – all in one place, Morrisons have just the delivery box for you.

What’s included in Morrisons’ Easter Treats Box?

If you’re looking to really indulge your love of chocolate this Easter, then the Easter Treats Box has got you covered!

For £22, it includes everything from micro-eggs for a small snack, to marshmallows and all the ingredients to make classic Chocolate Easter Nests for families that are keen to cook up a storm this Easter.

There are even Egg Hunt Kits to provide hours of entertainment! Little ones won’t be able to contain their excitement when you present them with an extra-special Easter Egg Hunt this April.

5 Easter Egg Hunt Kit Bags

Morrisons Egg Hunt Kit, 340g

Morrisons Milk Chocolate Micro Eggs, 90g

Morrisons Chicks & Bunnies Marshmallows, 130g

Morrisons Solid Milk Chocolate Foiled Eggs, 84g

Morrisons Milk Chocolate Sitting Bunny, 100g

Morrisons Cornflakes, 500g

Morrisons Milk Cooking Chocolate, 150g

Morrisons Pastel Fairy Paper Cases, 100 pack

And if you love the sound of it, but you’re not sure it’s quite right for you, then Morrisons have also teamed up with Dr. Oetker to create an Easter Baking Box.

Priced at £23, it includes all the core ingredients you need to make not one, but two, delicious bakes.

For grown-ups that prefer a different type of delicious treat, Morrisons’ Ultimate Gin Box for £39 is the perfect gift.

Some studies even show gin actually can be good for your health!

Whether you’re looking to spoil your loved ones – or even just yourself – this Morrisons Easter Treats Box is worth checking out!