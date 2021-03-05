Morrisons launches Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed food box for just £20

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons has launched its The Best Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed box – and it’s never been easier to surprise your mum with some delicious treats.

This thoughtful food box is the perfect way to ensure your mum gets seriously spoilt on Mother’s Day.

The Best Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed box

With delivery included in the £20 price, this delicious and thoughtful gift box will arrive on your doorstep in time to give your mum the Mother’s Day treat she deserves. View at Morrison's

Whether it’s your mum, step-mum, grandma, or aunt, the women in your life deserve to be spoiled with some incredible Mother’s Day gifts.

Breakfast in bed ideas are a classic choice to start off this special day. But with little ones in the kitchen, it can be all-too-easy for mums to get involved with all the preparation too.

This year Morrisons has made enjoying breakfast in bed that bit more relaxing, but every bit as tasty.

What’s included in The Morrisons Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed food box?

Morrisons’ The Best Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed box is packed full of all the breakfast goodies your loved ones could ever want – all for £20, including delivery. It features everything you need to cook up a storm this Mother’s Day. There are light and fluffy pancakes, bacon and syrup to top them, along with so much more.

Morrisons The Best Buttermilk Pancakes 4pk

Morrisons The Best Dry Cured Unsmoked Back Bacon 200g

Morrisons The Best No. 2 Grade Pure Maple Syrup 189ml

Morrisons The Best 100% Fruit Orange With Bits 1L

Morrisons The Best English Breakfast Tea Bags 100s 250g

Morrisons The Best Seeded Bread 400g

Morrisons The Best White Chocolate Cookies 200g

Morrisons The Best 6 Pork Sausages 400g

You can even upgrade your Breakfast in Bed box to include Prosecco for an additional £7. And if you really want to go all out to show how much they mean to you, you can also upgrade to include Champagne for £18 extra. Simply head to the Morrisons website to order your box to arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

But if breakfast isn’t your mum’s cup of tea, then Morrisons have plenty of other food boxes on offer. Why not try the Morrisons’ Afternoon Tea box? Priced at £20, this includes everything you need to recreate a classic afternoon tea at home.

Video of the Week

As a delicious treat, Morrisons’ Ultimate Gin Box for £39 is the perfect gift for gin enthusiasts. Some studies even show gin actually can be good for your health!

Or if you’re looking to make the whole week following the big day that bit simpler, then their £30 food box to feed a family of four might just be the answer.

Whatever choice you make, there’s never been a better way to show your loved ones you’re thinking of them this Mother’s Day.