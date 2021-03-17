M&S is selling 450 calorie pizzas and they’re sending the internet wild

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S pizzas containing just 450 calories each are sending food fans wild online.

If you’re watching your weight or trying to be a little more mindful when it comes to food, finding delicious low calorie meals and healthy takeaway alternatives is essential.

And M&S has provided the nation with the ultimate low calorie pizza and foodies are obsessed.

The M&S Wood Fired Ultra-Thin Pizzas cost just £3 and contain under 450 calories – so you can demolish the entire thing and still be on track with your weight loss or healthy eating plan.

M&S Wood Fired Ultra-Thin Pizza

They come with two topping options – go for the Salami Firenze with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian fennel salami, slow roasted tomatoes and a sprinkle of parsley (438 calories) or opt for a vegetarian mozzarella and pesto (420 calories).

The low cal Italian treats have caused quite a stir online, with pizza fanatics raving over the delicious taste and waistline friendly nutritional info.

Warning, if you’re heading to M&S on the hunt for one, make sure you seek out the Ultra-Thin version. There’s also a regular Wood Fired Pizza range and these pizzas contain up to more than double the calories of the slimline options.

The low cal creations are available to buy in M&S stores now as well as online at Ocado.

TikToker @readymealqueen shared the golden M&S find with her followers, gaining over 200k views on the review video.

“That is banging, would definitely buy again,” she said in the viral clip.

Video of the Week

Loads of fellow TikTok users took to the comment section to express their disbelief.

One wrote, ‘I was surprised how low in calories it is because it tasted so good!’

‘Wait wait wait, 450 calories for the WHOLE thing? Can’t be,’ penned a second shocked pizza fan.

‘This is my fave pizza ever! Shame you told everyone as they’ll sell out dammit,’ added another.