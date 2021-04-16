This gorgeous M&S afternoon tea hamper is just £20 delivered to your door

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S is selling a gorgeous afternoon tea hamper for just £20 – delivered straight to your door complete with everything you could possibly need for the perfect tea time.

The Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection hamper has hundreds of five star reviews from M&S fans who have been impressed by the epic array of sweet treats and hot drink essentials.

M&S Ultimate Afternoon Tea Selection Hamper

Filled with tea, coffee, cakes, biscuits and the sweetest of treats, this M&S bundle of afternoon tea essentials has your tea time covered. View at M&S

Priced at just £20 per hamper and delivered straight to your front door for a £3.50 delivery fee, it’s the perfect purchase if you’re celebrating a birthday or special occasion under the current lockdown restrictions.

With the government’s roadmap out of lockdown underway, Brits are now allowed to meet outdoors for garden get togethers, following the rule of six.

Snuggle up under your shower-proof gazebo, crank up that patio heater, get the blankets out and enjoy an al fresco afternoon tea experience totally fuss free – thanks to M&S.

The M&S Afternoon Tea Hamper contains:

Victoria sandwich cake (410g)

All butter Viennese raspberry creams (125g)

Extremely delicious chocolate brownie mini bites (235g)

Strawberry and clotted cream sponge roll (245g)

4 Cherry bakewell tarts (190g)

Scottish all butter shortbread fingers (210g)

Classic ground coffee (227g)

80 Red label teabags (250g)

If you’re after something a little more luxurious, opt for the M&S Tea in Mayfair Hamper, packed with luxury confectionary and a bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco Rosé. A perfect touch of class to your garden gathering at £50.

Video of the Week

If it’s just cake and fizz you’re after, the White Chocolate Cake & Pink Sparkling hamper priced at £25 has everything you need for a cake and bubbles party for you and your closest loved ones.

Inside you’ll get Casa di Amello Rosé Spumante and the M&S Extremely Chocolatey White Chocolate & Strawberry Cake. We can’t think of anything more exciting to appear on our doorstep.