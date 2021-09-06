M&S is selling mac and cheese toasties – but they’re causing a bit of a stir

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has introduced epic new mac and cheese toasties to its food menu but shoppers are divided over the indulgent filling.

The beloved British supermarket, which has been spoiling shoppers with its new click and collect experience, has dropped a mouth-watering dish on its cafe menu that you’ll want to add to your list of toasted sandwich recipes.

Move over Colin the Caterpillar cake jars, it’s all about these savoury snacks.

M&S shared the news of its latest addition on social media by uploading an irresistible snap of the new toastie and captioned it, ‘STOP SCROLLING! ✋ EPIC NEW TOASTIE ALERT! 😍 Our cafés are serving up a cheesy storm with the new Mac & Cheese Toastie – CHEESE-LOUISE! 😝.’

It’s been revealed the toastie is, ‘A sourdough toastie packed with a combination of pasta tumbled in our iconic cheesy sauce (the same used in Our Best Ever Mac & Cheese) With the ultimate blend of cave aged Cheddar cheese for richness, Pecorino for bite, Emmental for nutty sweetness and stringy Mozzarella for a perfect ooze.’

Many food lovers are in love with the idea of an M&S mac and cheese toastie, tagging friends they want to go eat it with. While others are undecided on the concept, with one summing up the dilemma perfectly by writing, ‘Can’t decide whether I’m disgusted or planning a lunch trip right now.’

Among shoppers concerns are about it being too ‘unhealthy’ to eat. One shopper asked, ‘How many calories please?‘ to which M&S spokesperson replied, ‘There’s 637 calories per pack’

And another shopper added, ‘Way too high. Please can we have more healthy eating items on the menu? Shouldn’t you be encouraging lower calorie eating, especially after lockdown, when many people gained weight?’

And another agreed, ‘Sorry, but that looks like a carb overload 😒‘

Another unsure shopper likened it to ‘student food’. They wrote, ‘This time M&S it’s too much! I love your mac n cheese but that’s like hungover student food.’

But a fan disagreed, and defended them to say, ‘I do not agree M&S are returning to good old quality food.’

The M&S mac and cheese toasties are available to order in the M&S Cafe now and carb-loving customers are being urged to hurry up and try it.

‘We’ve only gone and made a mac and cheese toastie. In the M&S Café now – don’t walk, RUN,’ M&S penned on Instagram.

Well, that’s us told, on your marks, get set….GO!