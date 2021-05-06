We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched brand new Percy Pig biscuits and they seem to have divided shoppers - with some desperate to give them a try and others branding them 'minging'.

M&S has grown notorious for its two famous characters over the years, Colin the Caterpillar and his noteworthy partner Percy Pig.

Now, the iconic British supermarket has added a brand new Percy Pig product to its ranks – but they have left shoppers divided.

Foodie Instagram account NewFoodsUK shared a snap of M&S’ new Percy Pig Jam Sandwich Creams biscuits, captioning it, ‘NEW Percy Pig Jam Cream Sandwich Biscuits from M&S! 🐷 just when you think M&S has created all the Percy Pig products you could think of, they then launch another! 🐽.

‘These are delicious! We are huge fans of Percy Pig and were super excited to try these! One of our newest favourite biscuits, these are full of fruity flavour which works perfectly with the cream filling! £1 per pack at @marksandspencer 🤩’

While some Percy fans headed to the comment section to drool over the new snack, weren’t aren’t quite sold.

Like the Percy Pig crispy bars, which are a sweet treat that any Percy Pig fan should try right away, the Jam Cream Sandwich Biscuits are packed with Percy flavour – featuring a tangy raspberry jam combined with cream, sandwiched between two pink biscuits – yummy!

While plenty were keen to get their hands on the new snack, some people weren’t as convinced by the treats, with one commenter saying, ‘Percy is going too far!’

Another sceptical shopper added, ‘Sorry, but these look minging.’

While the new Percy launch has attracted a little negativity, others are completely obsessed with the latest addition to shelves.

One shopper joked,’Omg more Percys… at this point I should just set up a shrine for him in my kitchen 😂’

Another tagged their pal and wrote, ‘We absolutely need these,’ and a third agreed, ‘Now these have gotta be tried!’

As if the jammy biscuits weren’t enough, Marks and Spencer has even added Percy Pig ice cream to its adorable piggy collection.

The pretty pink frozen treat is a perfect summer snack and ideal to blend with Percy Pig pigtni cocktails!