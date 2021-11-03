We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nando’s has officially revealed that its beloved Fino Pitta is set to return to its menu by popular demand.

The iconic chicken chain has announced that the Fino Pitta is making it’s long-awaited comeback after a 19-month break, with fans desperately missing it.

It comes after Nando’s chicken shortage temporarily closed 50 locations earlier this year, but with chicken supplies back on track, loyal Nando’s goers can focus on the return of the Fino Pitta, which is now being served in all locations across the UK.

If you’re usually one to go for a wrap, burger or whole chicken at Nando’s, even Prince Harry’s Nando’s order proves a pitta is superior at the option on the menu. Yep, the Nando’s chicken pitta is royally approved. But wait until you’ve tried the Fino.

What is in a Nando’s Fino Pitta?

If you’ve never heard of the highly sought after Nando’s menu item, here’s a quick rundown of the Fino Pitta.

The Fino Pitta is a toasted pitta stuffed with two juicy peri-peri flame-grilled chicken thighs, grilled halloumi cheese, sweet caramelised red onion relish, topped with crispy lettuce, all flavoured with your choice of marinade from the Nando’s Periometer.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the thrilling news last week, Nando’s wrote, “IT’S HAPPENING, EVERYBODY STAY CALM #FinoPitta.”

Fans were overjoyed with the news, with one user tweeting, “Finally!!!! Getting excited to get that Fino in my belllllyyy.”

Another added, “It’s been so long that I even forgotten what it tastes like,” followed by a sad face.

Nando’s is a high-street staple but has given its menu a few shake-ups in recent years, meaning some diners have had their favourite order taken away. With the news that the Fino Pitta is returning, plenty began urging Nando’s to bring back other ditched dishes.

“NANDOS FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, BRING BACK CREAMY SALAD DRESSING PLEASE I CANNOT HANDLE THIS ANY LONGER,” one wrote.

Another asked, “That’s great but when is the Caesar Salad coming back?”

“And when are you going to bring back mango and lime,” a third chipped in, pining for their favourite Nando’s spice.