We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why is Nando’s closed and is your local chain shut? All you need to know as the famous chicken chain announces plans to temporarily close 50 outlets across the UK.

Nando’s has been forced to close 50 of its stores in the UK as the famous chicken restaurant is facing food shortages.

It comes just after Nando’s made some incredible changes to its menu and was giving away free chicken to students on results day.

But this week customers have been told that the chain will have to close some of its branches – so why is Nando’s closed?

Why is Nando’s closed?

Nando’s has confirmed that it has closed around 50 of its restaurants due to a shortage to its chicken supply and staffing problems.

A spokesperson for Nando’s issued a statement that reads, ‘The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and Covid isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.

‘However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite – working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants.’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nando's UK & Ireland (@nandosuk)

It comes just days after KFC announced it was running out of chicken and as a result some of its chicken menu items would not be available due to a shortage.

It’s understood that Nando’s uses Avara, Moy Park, and 2 Sisters Food Group to supply its store with chicken and the chain has sent 70 staff to try and help its suppliers.

The shortages follow a stark warning last month from Ranjit Singh Boparan, founder of the country’s largest supplier of supermarket chicken, the 2 Sisters Food Group.

“Supply of chicken and turkey is under threat. Our retail partners and the wider supply chain have worked together closer than ever before to ensure we retain food supply and this is of huge credit to everyone. But we are at crisis point,” he warned.

The problem has also affected other industries, including carmakers, transport operators, restaurants and pubs.

But from this week fully-vaccinated staff are no longer required to self-isolate which should help ease the pressure on businesses.

Which Nando’s restaurants are closed?

If your local branch doesn’t have opening hours listed on the Nando’s website – then it’s shut. It’s understood that the following Nando’s restaurants are temporarily closed…

North West

Manchester White City

Manchester Arndale

Manchester Oxford Road

Carlisle

Rotherham – Parkgate

London

The O2 Greenwich

Bethnal Green

White Chapel

Clapham

Park Royal

Victoria – Cardinal Place

One New Change

Clapham

Southgate

Chiswick

Gatwick – South Terminal

Midlands

Birmingham Bullring

Leicester – Meridian

Dudley

South West

Cardiff – St David’s

Swindon Orbital

Southampton Guildhall

South East

Reading – Friar Street

Stevenage – Roaring Meg

Rushden Lakes

Coventry – City

When will Nando’s re-open?

Nando’s hopes to re-open all of its stores on Saturday (21st August).

But if you can’t wait until then to get your fix of Peri-Peri chicken goodness, a homemade takeaway will have to do!