We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry's favourite Nando's food order has been revealed and it's proving to be a bit 'controversial.

Prince Harry loves Nando’s but when it comes to his food order, let’s just say it’s a little bland.

The Duke of Sussex has been known to order a chicken pitta with extra cheese but its mild seasoning is proving ‘controversial’.

This royal news comes as the woman Prince Harry spent ‘too much damn time with’ has been revealed – and it’s not Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s favourite Nando’s food order has been revealed and it’s a disappointing choice when it comes to the firey spice level options on offer.

The royals have a unique preference when it comes to their favourite food – from Princess Anne’s bizarre breakfast habit, to the difference between Princess Diana’s food and her guests.

Instead of ordering a spicy chicken wrap, the Duke of Sussex has been known to order a simple chicken pitta with extra cheese, seasoned with lemon and herb – the mildest flavour Nando’s offers after it launched its hottest ever spice earlier this year.

And to top it off, he added a side of creamy mash along with a double chicken wrap with chips and washed it down with a soft drink and a bottle of water.

His surreal late-night takeaway visit to the Peri-peri chicken chain Nando’s in London’s Fulham Broadway back in 2013, saw the young Prince tuck into a tasty treat. But while Prince Harry got the royal family hot under the collar following his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, it looks like when it comes to his takeaways he prefers to play it cool.

An onlooker at the time said, “It was surreal. He was very charming and politely refused a member of staff who approached him for a picture. I was gobsmacked to see him.”

Another witness added, “Moments after he left the restaurant clutching his dinner in a paper bag a member of staff jumped on the bench the Harry was sitting on and shouted, ‘I’m on the Prince’s throne!’ Nobody could believe what happened.”

Prince Harry has previously been spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a burger bar with his bodyguard during Polo at Cirencester Park in Gloucestershire and it’s thought he was first introduced to Nando’s by his personal protection officer a couple of years back.

Since then the chain has been a favourite of himself and his brother Prince William – with Wills blaming his own officer for picking up his many orders over the years.

Nando’s has since made some epic changes to its post-lockdown menu that has foodies wanting to try it all.

Video of the Week

During that most recent midnight stop off for food, Harry, who was said to be dating Cressida Bonas at the time, forked out £24.05 on his takeaway dinner for himself and a friend. He was spotted fidgeting with his mobile phone and making animated hand gestures to his mate as the pair patiently waited for their food at 11.50pm, with his security sat close by.